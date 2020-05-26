Naruto Reveals the Horrifying Purpose of Karma

✖

Throughout his early years, the young ninja of Konoha named Naruto had to struggle with the nine tailed beast hiding within his body, and while his son Boruto doesn't have a giant fox lying in wait, he does have "Karma", a sinister source of energy whose true purpose has been revealed in the latest installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga! As the Hidden Leaf Village finds themselves being given far more answers about the Kara Organization than they had ever planned to receive, what they do with some of these startling revelations will make for an interesting future of the series!

Warning! If you have yet to read Chapter 46 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Karma has been an important part of the sequel series to date, with the son of the seventh Hokage unleashing the power from time to time and proving that the extraterrestrial ninja clan known as the Otsutsuki have a firm grasp on the young warrior. With the former head of research and development for Kara, Amado, seeking sanctuary within the Hidden Leaf Village in exchange for everything he knows about the villainous collective, Naruto and the other ninja are learning far more than they ever thought possible.

Amado reveals that "Karma" is essentially a back-up device, storing the personality and psyche of a member of the Otsutsuki. Once the karma has been implanted within a target, such as Boruto, the "back-up file" will eventually allow the Otsutsuki member held within the storage device to overtake their host and live a new life within the body of the target. While Jigen seems to be a rare case where Karma has yet to be initiated thanks to Otsutsuki member's abilities, it seems as though Boruto has been revealed as a ticking time bomb!

(Photo: Viz Media)

We've seen Boruto's Karma take control of his body a handful of times before, with the most recent example being when he was overtaken during Team 7's fight with Boro of the Kara Organization, unleashing an attack that completely atomized his opponent in the process. Though Konoha has a much better understanding of the Otsutsuki planted device, will this be able to help them combat Kara and their nefarious machinations as the story line marches forward?

What do you think of the terrifying purpose of Karma? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.