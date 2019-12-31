Boruto Anime Announces One-Week Hiatus

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finished out the decade with the announcement that a week long hiatus will come into effect following episode 138, allowing the next installment of the son of Naruto and the rest of Konoha to return in 2020. The next episode, titled “The Terror! Onikuma Enko”, will look at a lesser known ninja in the Hidden Leaf Village, with the anime moving closer to its source material that was depicted in the manga. Following the time travel arc, the Mujina Bandits arc will be the first arc following the Chunin exams that follows the manga.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the news that episode 139 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will debut on January 12th of the new year, showing off a new side to an interesting ninja of the Hidden Leaf that specializes in the ability to summon creatures at a surprising degree:

Just a reminder that Boruto will be going on another 1 week hiatus❗️ This means that Ep:139, we will get:

– New ED

– First Ep of 2020

– closer to the Mujina Bandits Arc

Onikuma Enko is one of Boruto’s former classmates who specializes in summoning magical beasts, with the episode focusing on her abilties going wrong and creating a nightmare situation for those around her. We’ve seen a number of insane beasts that have been summoned such as Jiraiya and Naruto summoning giant frogs as part of their Sage techniques, Orochimaru summoning giant snakes as part of his dark jutsus, and Tsunade even bringing to life a giant slug to help fight her battles.

Ninjutsu in the Naruto franchise allow the wielders to do a huge number of techniques, from summoning beasts to travelling through time and unleashing a flurry of energy attacks in the form of lightning fists and spinning balls. As the series has progressed, the ninjutsu has gotten stronger and more elaborate, so we look forward to seeing what Enko can do!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.