Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Breaks Silence on Modulo’s Worst Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is almost nearing its end after its groundbreaking success since its debut in September 2025. The short manga series is a sequel to the original story written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters after 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same powers as Jujutsu sorcerers, arrive in Japan as refugees. While both sides try to negotiate a peaceful way to coexist, things take a turn for the worse when a conflict erupts due to sorcerers killing cursed spirits, which are similar to Kalyans that the Simurians deem sacred. Cross, Maru’s twin brother, interferes to resolve the conflict but gets fatally shot by a sorcerer named Yakumaru.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the sorcerer justifies his act by saying Cross was reaching out for his weapon, it was only a bluff, and the Jujutsu society had to pay a hefty price for his reckless action. Negotiations completely fell apart, and Dabura seriously injured Yakumaru and Usami before challenging one of the sorcerers to a duel. Yakumaru became one of the most hated characters in the series. The manga released its Volume 2 on March 4th, which contains several pieces of information regarding the series, including Akutami’s comment on Yakumaru.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares His Thoughts on Yakumaru

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Akutami shares, “He gives consultants a bad reputation. My apologies to all consultants in Japan.” The latest volume has only been released in Japanese, so this translated version was shared by @Go_Jover on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Jujutsu Kaisen. Akutami acknowledges that the character gives a bad reputation to consultants and humorously apologizes for it.

He lost an arm and was severely injured after Dabura attacked him, although fans didn’t pity him at all. The series hasn’t revealed what happened to him after Maru concluded the Harmony Ritual. Maru healed Yuka, Cross, Tsurugi, and even Usami, but the only other character with serious injuries wasn’t shown at all. It’s a widely accepted theory that Maru didn’t heal Yakumaru, although the series has yet to confirm it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is All Set For Its Finale

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The manga was announced as a short sequel expected to run for no longer than six months. So far, 23 chapters have been released, and the main battle is already over with no clear victor since Maru interfered. All that’s left is to deal with the aftermath and conclude the story as soon as possible. The series has confirmed its Super Climax on March 8th, 2026, although there’s no guarantee it will be the final chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has released two volumes so far, and the third one, which is expected to be the final one, will be out on May 1st, 2026. None of the volumes has confirmed an English release date, but we can expect them to drop during the second half of the year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!