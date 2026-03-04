Frieren Season 2 Reveals First Look at Its Final Episodes As New Arc Begins

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has officially kicked off a major new arc, and fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next in the final few episodes of the season. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has reached its final slate of episodes for the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and the anime is planning to go out with its most explosive arc of the season yet. With a brand new demonic enemy and some major fights teased for what’s to come, fans are curious to see how it all shakes out for Frieren’s party.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is gearing up for the debut of Episode 7, and with it will be making its way through the new Divine Revolte arc. The previous episode set up this new mission by revealing the damage that a deadly demon had made on a small village, and Frieren and the others had been doing the necessary prep work in order to take on this mysterious new enemy. With a new trailer for the final episodes, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End teases more of this big fight. Check it out below.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Highlights Divine Revolte Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be continuing through the Divine Revolte Arc with Episode 7, which will be premiering on Friday, March 6th in Japan. Crunchyroll will then be exclusively streaming the new episode at 7:00 AM PT that day for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. And much like teased with this new trailer, Episode 7 and beyond is gearing up for a major fight against some mysterious new demonic opponents.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 teases what’s coming in Episode 7 as such, “The demons that wiped out Genau’s village were a powerful enemy called ‘Divine Skill Revolte,’ a four-armed sword-wielding warrior, and his minions. Frieren, Fern, and Methode head into the forest to search for the demons, while Stark and Genau remain in the village until the Norm Knights collect the villagers’ bodies. Then, each of them is approached by brutal demons.”

When Does Frieren Season 2 End?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has been a massive success much like the first season of the series, but unfortunately it’s not going to be sticking around for as long as the first season did. The second season has been confirmed to only run for ten episodes in total, and this arc is likely going to help round out the events of the season with a climactic wave of fights that will help bring the season to its ultimate climax.

As these fights against the Divine Revolte demon and their crew, this is going to be the first major set of fights for the new season overall. It’s surprising considering how much ground has been covered in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End so far, but this is really going to be the first set of episodes that offer fans the kind of fights that we saw much more of in the first season. But with this first look at the final episodes, fans are in for a treat.

