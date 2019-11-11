Boruto Shares Heartwarming Sasuke, Naruto Scene

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations first announced that it would be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Naruto franchise with a special time travel arc featuring the characters from the series’ first generation, it seemed like only Boruto would be making the trip. So it was a genuine surprise when the time travel arc kicked off with both Boruto and Sasuke travelling back into the past of the Hidden Leaf Village. It was soon revealed that they travelled back to a point in time shortly after Sasuke had left the Hidden Leaf Village, and it was clear that this arc would be great for Sasuke’s overall growth.

The latest episode of the series provided a great example as to why as Sasuke actually had a pep talk with the younger Naruto when he started feeling down about how he and Boruto were failing to synchronize their chakras for their new training regiment.

Episode 132 of the series sees Boruto and the younger Naruto tasked by Jiraiya to train their chakras in order to unlock a new combination jutsu, and Naruto is frustrated after seeing that Boruto was scared of him after seeing his berserk Nine-Tails form. But seeing Naruto so frustrated, Sasuke actually has some kind words of encouragement.

Telling the younger Naruto about his “friend” that once helped him get back on track, and how his “friend” never gave up, this perks up the younger Naruto and gives him the boost of confidence he needs to reconnect with Boruto. Seeing Naruto perk up again, Sasuke smiles and begins to walk away. The young Naruto says that while he didn’t know what to think of this mysterious man at first, he now knows him to be a good person.

This moment carries a lot of significant weight as this version of Naruto is currently torn up on the inside about wanting to find and save Sasuke. So the older version of Sasuke telling him all about how the older Naruto was successful in this is such a heartwarming moment. It’s also a good moment of reflection for Sasuke, who still has trouble getting over everything he’s done in the past.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.