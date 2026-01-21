Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Unveils Dabura’s True Powers

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is closer than ever as the main battle takes an unexpected turn in the latest Chapter 18. In September last year, Gege Akutami returned with a surprise sequel manga with Yuji Iwasaki as the illustrator. The sequel immediately captured fans’ attention with its exceptional art and a unique premise with the arrival of the aliens. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, as the Jujutsu world faces its biggest threat since Ryomen Sukuna, when over 50,000 Simurians arrived on Earth as refugees. Hoping to settle in a new place, the Simurians were trying to negotiate with the sorcerers, but things went awry when a sorcerer named Yakumura fatally shot Cross.

The Jujutsu world always feared that a conflict between them would put them in a dangerous situation, and this is exactly what happened when Dabura decided to take control of the matter. When the sorcerers failed to listen to his unreasonable demands, he offered to settle things with a duel. Since there was no one else capable enough to fight him, Yuka Okkotsu was chosen. The fight is still ongoing as it pushes Dabura to his limits, forcing him to unleash his true powers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Forces Dabura To Use His Cursed Techniques

Dabura had only shown a glimpse of his powers before, and it was enough to shake everyone in the vicinity. He was even unflinching when he saw Mahoraga, but didn’t expect the Shikigami to be capable enough to adapt to any technique. In the latest chapter, Dabura is pushed to the brink during his fight against Mahoraga while Yuka is hidden inside a shadow. Seeing that holding back will only result in defeat, Dabura declares he will fight for real now. The manga reveals his cursed techniques, but blurs the name of one of them while revealing that the second technique is Light.

Since his body wasn’t able to withstand the speed of light, he was never able to move at that speed. Since Mahoraga’s adaptability makes it impossible for someone to continue using their techniques against it, Dabura decides to use his fists against the Shikigami. This means he’s staying true to his origins as a warrior, even if he left the Deskunte tribe and joined the Rumelians. As the chapter ends, it reveals that Dabura rips across the battlefield at sub-light speed, which is beyond the capabilities of any human.

