Boruto Writer Reveals How Long the Anime’s Next Arc Will Last

Boruto has taken some public missteps this year with its anime, but the series is looking to turn its act around. As the fall comes in, a new anime season will come with it, and Boruto is planning to debut a new arc. Now, fans have learned a bit more about the arc, and it turns out the storyline will last a good bit.

Recently, a fan on Twitter known as Abdul Zoldyck reached out to a staff member on the new Boruto: Naruto Next Generation arc. Honda Masaya has been asked to write the scripts for the upcoming arc, and when asked how long the arc will last, the writer had the following to say:

“This arc has 9 episodes. Thank you!”

The short but sweet message did confirm how long the upcoming arc will last, so fans can expect Boruto to run around the past for nearly 10 episodes. The boy will be joined by Sasuke as they travel in time to protect a young Naruto from Urashiki, so fans can expect some wild things to happen in those episodes.

So far, a slew of episode titles have gone live for the arc, and they preview a few of the wild events. With the arc going well into December, several of the episode titles refer to Urashiki’s goal, Jiraiya, and the Power of the Nine Tails. It seems like Boruto is hoping to make up for lost time with this epic arc, and fans are hoping the story lives up to expectations.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.