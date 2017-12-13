BTS & LINE Bringing BT21 Release Event To The U.S.

If you are wanting to get your hands on BTS‘s latest merch, then U.S. fans will need to head to New York this weekend. LINE has confirmed its flagship store in NYC will be hosting an event for the release of BT21, and Army members are ready to blow all their money.

If you head to LINE FRIENDS’ store in NYC on December 16, you will be able to pick up some of the k-pop group’s much-anticipated merchandise. The new produce line will include plush dolls, cushions, t-shirts, and more.

LINE FRIENDS recently brought its special BTS characters to life, and the adorable mascots have been all over the k-pop fandom. The company teamed up with each BTS member to design characters based on the idols. BT21 is the first global artist to collaborate with LINE and create their own characters for the company.

“Since their release, the BT21 characters have scored more than 17 million sticker downloads and 250 million Twitter exposures,” LINE announced in a recent statement.

“Official social media channels for BT21, including Twitter , Instagram and YouTube, have reached over 2.5 million users within less than three months, boasting how quickly these characters have become global favorites. In fact, many fans from around the world have already created art pieces and banners for BTS using the BT21 characters on their own, demonstrating the high demand for BT21 items and further increasing the buzz around the characters.”

If you are not in the U.S, you can find LINE FRIENDS’ new collection at the company’s other stories. South Korea will have the line available at its Seoul shop while countries like Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Hong Kong will sell the much-awaited collection. So far, there is no word on if the items will be sold online, but ComicBook will keep you updated if they are made available.

