BTS Dynamite LEGO Ideas Set Is Up For Pre-Order

We didn't think we would see the day when LEGO released a set based on a K-pop music video, but here we are. The LEGO Ideas 21339 BTS Dynamite set is a reality with a 749-piece build that includes minifigures for RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. It also features disco, donut shop, ice cream truck, and record store locations from the music video, as well as a detachable stage. BTS superfans can reserve one here at LEGO.com for $99.99 while they last.

The BTS LEGO set is unusual, even for their crowdsourced Ideas platform, but it will undoubtedly open LEGO up to a large new audience. BTS has one of the biggest and most dedicated fanbases on the planet after all, and those fans are starving for content in the midst of the band's hiatus. That having been said, don't be surprised if it becomes difficult to get your hands on. Grab one while you can. LEGO describes the set as follows:

"Capture the joyful energy of 21st-century pop icons RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook with the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite (21339) music video set. Find your building groove to recreate colorful scenes from the video for their multi-platinum single Dynamite, with LEGO brick versions of the disco, record store, donut store, ice-cream truck and more. Add LEGO minifigures of the group members to the different locations or place them all on the special stage and turn the wheel to see them dance."

Th BTS LEGO Ideas set was developed by friends Josh, 20 from Indiana, and Jacob, 21 from New York. Federico Begher, Head of LEGO Product Group, had the following to say about the design:

"When we saw Josh and Jacob's colourful design we knew it would be a hit and this was proved by how quickly they reached 10,000 views in the LEGO Ideas voting. The BTS fans have already got behind the design and so it was important that we were as faithful to the original creation as possible. The set highlights creativity, passion and most importantly, fun! We can't wait to see the fans building and displaying it."