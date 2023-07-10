LEGO Star Wars 75356 Executor Super Star Destroyer Set Is Back In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The LEGO Star Wars 75356 Executor Super Star Destroyer depicts Darth Vader's flagship is in micro-scale with at 630 pieces, which means you won't be spending UCS 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer money on it. What's more, it includes 2 super tiny Star Destroyers to put its true scale in perspective for display. The set sold out lightning fast when it launched this past May, but it was available to order again here at the LEGO Shop for $69.99 at the time of writing.

The Executor starship measures over 17-inches long when complete, and includes a display stand with a nameplate and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque. The set is a welcome addition to the LEGO Star Wars lineup, though the inclusion of a minifigure would have been nice. Given LEGO's penchant for super expensive mega sets in recent years, it's also refreshing that they made this set somewhat affordable for those not willing to pay UCS prices.

On a related note, several new LEGO Star Wars sets are on tap for summer 2023. You can keep tabs on these new releases right here. One of these sets went up for pre-order today – the 75357 Ghost & Phantom II set, which is inspired by the upcoming live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+. It recreates the starships with 1394 pieces, and includes minifigures of General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure. You can reserve one here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com for $159.99 with a release date set for September 1st.