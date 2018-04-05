BTS Teases New ‘Love Yourself’ Comeback With Surprise Trailer, Album Title

BTS is at it again! The ever-growing boyband has been quietly preparing its next comeback for awhile now, and it seems those preparations are coming to a head. Not long ago, BTS revealed the first details about their next comeback, and the K-pop fandom is freaking out.

Over on Youtube, a new video was posted by Big Hit Entertainment, and it gave the world its first-look at BTS’ next comeback. The video, which can be found above, is titled Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself 起 Wonder. The rolling trailer ties in elements of past comebacks from BTS while teasing new conspiracy-worthy details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh, and it features a looping EDM track of Jungkook singing. That is something fans didn’t see coming. And did you notice there hair and its distinct lack of bleach? It looks like BTS is getting the all-black comeback they’ve been dreaming about!

After the video went live, BTS changed its social media pages to highlight the next installment of its ‘Love Yourself’ era. The band’s logo was grayed out to give it a monochromatic look, and fans were quick to question whether Wonder would connect to Her chronologically or not.

As you might have guessed, the massive fanbase behind BTS was — in a world — shook by the surprise release. The hashtag ‘Euphoria’ has been dominating Twitter all day and is currently trending at the top worldwide spot. As you can see below, fans are having some rather emotional reactions to the comeback teaser, and fans are begging to know when Love Yourself: Wonder will finally arrive.

SO YOU’RE TELLING ME, YOU’RE REALLY TELLING ME BASED OFF THE HYYH NOTES AND FIRST LOVE LYRICS YOONGI TRIED TO POSSIBLY TAKE HIS LIFE IN THE FIRE SO HE CAN REJOIN HIS MOTHER THE SAME WAY SHE DIED IN THE FIRE TOO.

NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE BYE.#Euphoria — réh (@badhoneyboy) April 5, 2018

namjoon : expect the next theme to be darker than the wings era also bts : comes back wearing 90’s inspired colorful outfits with an upbeat intro #Euphoria — ‏ً (@yslgguk) April 5, 2018

Isn’t it amazing how u belong to a fandom where your idols & the management that they’ve makes everything connected & full of context? This is rare, their concepts aren’t just cute stuff, the messages of their songs are deep. We’re lucky we belong to this era. @BTS_twt #Euphoria — alex 承 (@heartinklarry) April 5, 2018

What did you think of the new comeback teaser? Are you ready to hear BTS’ new tracks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!