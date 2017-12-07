BTS Hits Major iTunes Milestone On Apple Music

If you thought BTS‘s reign over the U.S. music scene was fading, think again. The band’s release of “MIC Drop” featuring Desiigner and Steve Aoki just hit a major milestone with iTunes and its A-List.

If you follow iTunes and its official playlists, you might have noticed something different about its ‘The A-List: Pop’ collection. The major playlist was updated earlier today, and it now includes BTS’s latest single. The remix is sandwiched between tracks from artists like Charlie Puth, Macklemore, Logic, and Flo Rida.

BTS took to Twitter to thank fans for the major accomplishment. The band’s official page wrote, “ARMYs, thank you for making MIC Drop remix the first K-Pop artist featured on the A List Pop playlist on Apple Music!”

For those unfamiliar with the iTunes curation, it is a popular playlist on Apple’s streaming service. The playlist collects 50 of the hottest songs in the U.S. which have all been chosen by iTunes editors.

“After combing through countless releases each week, our editors select their favorites for The A-List: Pop—the hottest tracks from across the genre. This playlist is updated regularly, so if you like a song, add it to your library,” Apple describes the channel.

Of course, Apple Music isn’t the only streaming service that has been touting BTS. Spotify shared its own end-of-the-year awards, and the hugely popular k-pop group landed a big honor. The site confirmed BTS’s “DNA” pushed the group to become one of this year’s most-streamed groups. BTS ranked at number nine below acts like Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Beatles, Linkin Park, and Imagine Dragons.

