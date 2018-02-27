Did BTS Just Reveal The Title Of J-Hope’s Mixtape?

These days, the K-pop fandom is on high alert, and it is all because of BTS. The group rocketed to international stardom last year with its latest album release, and one of its members is about to drop their long-awaited mixtape. After more than a year, J-Hope is poised to drop the personal project in a few days, and fans think BTS has revealed the tape’s name.

Just check the band’s Twitter page; You can see the evidence for yourself.

If you head to social media, you will find that BTS’ official pages are busier than ever. The K-pop group’s Twitter is nearly 13 million followers, and each one of them got a big surprise as the account posted a new photo hyping J-Hope’s mixtape.

As you can see above, a black-and-white picture was posted to Twitter by J-Hope. The image contains a plaque which reads “HOPE WORLD” and features the the rapper’s birthdate on it. The stand is propped up by two action figures, and its placement in J-Hope’s studio got fans thinking the rapper is naming his mixtape HOPE WORLD.

Oh, and the tweet itself bears the caption, “Please look forward to [it].” That is also a pretty decent indicator.

So far, Big Hit Entertainment has yet to release info about the mixtape aside from its release date. This month, the company confirmed J-Hope’s project would drop on March 2. Fans are anticipating the mixtape to his Soundtrack the same way the mixtapes from RM and Suga did. So, fans are hopeful HOPE WORLD also comes with a fiery music video.

If the rumored name of J-Hope’s mixtape sounds, you are probably a fan of J. Cole. The acclaimed rapper’s first studio album was titled Cole World: The Sideline Story, and it was considered one of 2011’s most-hyped releases. J-Hope is a self-professed fan of the rapper, and fans think this possible title is a nod to the Roc Nation artist.

Are you excited to hear J-Hope’s full mixtape? Have you set aside the release date as a holiday? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!