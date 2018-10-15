BTS Announces ‘Burn The Stage: The Movie’ Release Date

BTS has taken the world by storm in the last year, and the hugely popular group is about to bring its story to the big screen.

According to a new release via Variety, BTS is slated to debut its first film later this year, and Burn The Stage: The Movie has got fans excited. Rumors regarding the movie surfaced earlier this month, and Trafalgar Releasing confirmed the film is coming to theaters worldwide.

Produced by Big Hit Entertainment, Burn The Stage: The Movie is set to tell the story of BTS’ recent world tour. The Korean boy group undertook the ‘Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings’ tour in 2017. The worldwide event drew in more than 550,000 fans over nearly 20 cities. The film will give a behind-the-scenes take on BTS’ touring schedule and history, so new and old fans alike will enjoy the feature.

For die-hard fans, much of the footage will not be new as Burn The Stage: The Movie was built off a pre-existing Youtube series. Burn The Stage debuted as a Youtube Original Series prior to this film, but this feature will have extras added to entice fans who’ve seen the full show. New interviews with the members of BTS will be added, so fans can learn more about their idol bias.

Directed by Park Jun Soo, the BTS feature will go live in select theaters on November 15. Tickets will go live on its official site starting October 22, and you can read the official synopsis of Burn The Stage: The Movie below:

“Burn The Stage: The Movie is the first movie from BTS, going behind-the-scenes of the BTS WINGS TOUR to reveal the full story of the band’s meteoric rise to fame. This unmissable cinema event provides an intimate look at what happens when the most successful global boyband of all time breaks down barriers and invades the mainstream music scene. Exclusive tour footage and brand-new one-on-one interviews with BTS members give fans an unprecedented glimpse into their lives and an opportunity for everyone to celebrate together in movie theaters worldwide.”

