Billboard Music Awards: The Internet Is Raving Over BTS’ Consecutive Top Social Artist Win

Just like many had expected, tonight is one of celebration for K-pop fans around the world. NBC is busy with the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and the massive event has been the focus of millions of BTS fans worldwide because of the group. Not only is the band set to share their first live televised performance of “FAKE LOVE”, their most recent single, but BTS was also up for Top Social Artist as a nominee.

And, thanks to the band’s massive fanbase, ARMY helped the band take home the top prize.

As you can see below, the reactions to BTS winning Top Social Artist has the awards show tonight are as varied as the group’s members. Over on Twitter, dozens of hashtags are being trend to celebrate the historic win, and others are simply satisfied keyboard smashing their tumultuous emotions with their caps lock on.

For those of you unfamiliar with BTS and their ties with the Billboard Music Awards, you should know they date back to last year. The 2017 awards ceremony invited BTS to attend as the group was nominated for Top Social Artist. After making a highly buzzed about entrance at the event, BTS nabbed the coveted award despite competing with global megastars such as Justin Beiber. This year, the band was up for the award again, and ARMY has devoted the last week to voting campaigns in the hope of helping BTS win two years in a row. And, as everyone knows now, their efforts were wholly successful.

How are you celebrating this big win by BTS at the Billboard Music Awards? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

