Billboard Music Awards: The Internet Is Raving Over BTS’ Consecutive Top Social Artist Win

Just like many had expected, tonight is one of celebration for K-pop fans around the world. NBC is busy with the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and the massive event has been the focus of millions of BTS fans worldwide because of the group. Not only is the band set to share their first live televised performance of “FAKE LOVE”, their most recent single, but BTS was also up for Top Social Artist as a nominee.

And, thanks to the band’s massive fanbase, ARMY helped the band take home the top prize.

As you can see below, the reactions to BTS winning Top Social Artist has the awards show tonight are as varied as the group’s members. Over on Twitter, dozens of hashtags are being trend to celebrate the historic win, and others are simply satisfied keyboard smashing their tumultuous emotions with their caps lock on.

For those of you unfamiliar with BTS and their ties with the Billboard Music Awards, you should know they date back to last year. The 2017 awards ceremony invited BTS to attend as the group was nominated for Top Social Artist. After making a highly buzzed about entrance at the event, BTS nabbed the coveted award despite competing with global megastars such as Justin Beiber. This year, the band was up for the award again, and ARMY has devoted the last week to voting campaigns in the hope of helping BTS win two years in a row. And, as everyone knows now, their efforts were wholly successful.

How are you celebrating this big win by BTS at the Billboard Music Awards? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

xrmaezing

BTS AND ARMY DID IT AGAIN!

#BBMAs pic.twitter.com/u7TLZN0Iab — rea (@xrmaezing) May 21, 2018

ilsansqueen

uh, legends #BBMAs — 윌러우 (@ilsansqueen) May 21, 2018

DOPEDAEGU

bts got their 10th PAK just now?? you’re telling me bts got their 10th PAK in between the time span of them receiving the top social artist award and their comeback performance at the bbmas??? what is this day — the void (@DOPEDAEGU) May 21, 2018

stussyjimin

looks like jimin teared up quite a bit when BTS got announced as the winner’s for the top social artists award :’) @BTS_twt proud is an understatement pic.twitter.com/KtFJF3fIK3 — 轉 (@stussyjimin) May 21, 2018

deluxeseok

bts is going to be the top social artist for as long as a top social artist award exist — ً (@deluxeseok) May 21, 2018

jeonss97

Top Social Artist:



2017 – BTS

2018 – BTS



“Teamwork makes the dream work”@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/XQIJnfJxqk — Sweetiepiee (@jeonss97) May 21, 2018

prancingmaria

RM’s speech shows more confidence & composure, he expressed what they have learned being d top social artist that they are. he gave a very fitting msg that again connects not just to ARMY, but to others as well.



congratulations, our top social artist BTS!@BTS_twt #BBMAs2018 — TEAR dropped & i cried a TEAR ? (@prancingmaria) May 21, 2018

hiplikejimin

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST 2017

–@BTS_twt

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST 2018

–@BTS_twt



Let’s vote for BTS forever CAUSE THEY ALL DESERVE THE LOVE, THEY REALLY CHANGED OUR LIVES THROUGH THEIR MUSIC AND THROUGH THEIR LOVE TO US. CONGRATS TO US#BBMAs#FakeLovePremiere — Aηgєℓ (@hiplikejimin) May 21, 2018

guccimochi_

“Teamwork makes dream works”



2 Years in a row for Top Social Artist



who would’ve known a group that wasn’t even sure they were gonna debut end up breaking records & performing on #BBMAs



Who knows what the future holds for @BTS_twt #BTS_BBMAs #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/JoMe39nh9H — `ღ´(v)αnєѕѕα?˚✧₊⁎··⁎⁺˳✧༚ (@guccimochi_) May 21, 2018

taemgis