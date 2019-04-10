Build-A-Bear Workshop Teases New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Event

Detective Pikachu is one of the biggest upcoming film releases of the year across a wide variety of fans of all ages. There are fans of the original games, the anime series, Pikachu fans, Ryan Reynolds fans, and potential fans made curious by the trailers. The allure of the fuzzy Pikachu at the center is just too adorable, and it seems like fans of all types will be able to encapsulate that cuteness for themselves.

Build-A-Bear Workshop took to Twitter recently to tease an upcoming in-store event inspired by Detective Pikachu. Though details of the collaboration are still being kept under wraps until closer to the film’s release.

We have a hunch that this trailer will only make everyone even MORE excited for May 10 😉Details on an upcoming in-store event inspired by Pokémon #DetectivePikachu coming soon! https://t.co/tnYZ7H5rMR — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) April 8, 2019

Build-A-Bear Workshop teased the upcoming event with the following statement, “We have a hunch that this trailer will only make everyone even MORE excited for May 10. Details on an upcoming in-store event inspired by Pokémon #DetectivePikachu coming soon!” Fans can’t wait to see more of this collaboration seeing as how there are tons of options to explore. Fans might want to see a little detective hat, or a tiny cup of coffee added to the list of accessories, for example.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has previously released customizable Pokemon plushes in the past, and they were hugely popular with fans. The retailer currently has special bundled plushes such as a Pikachu wearing a Charizard detailed hoodie. So with a strong past for supporting the franchise, fans can’t wait to see what comes from this Detective Pikachu collaboration.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

