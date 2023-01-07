Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode Count Revealed

Bungo Stray Dogs has finally come back for its fourth season as part of the new wave of anime hitting in the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! It's been a few years since the end of the third season, so fans have been especially anxious for Bungo Stray Dogs to return with new episodes. Kicking off the new wave of anime in full with its premiere, there's also a hope that the new season will stick around for a while given how long it has been since Season 3 aired.

Bungo Stray Dogs has launched a whole new kind of fight for the Armed Detective Agency after all of the struggles they went through in the 12 episode long third season. Thankfully, it seems like Season 4 will stick around just a big longer. According to its Blu-ray and DVD listings, Season 4 will run for 13 episodes in total and that makes it the longest running season in the series to date as all the others have been 12 episodes thus far.

How to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4

Bungo Stray Dogs has kicked off Season 4's run in full earlier this week as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the new episodes, Crunchyroll teases Season 4 as such, "When a new mysterious group, the Decay of the Angel, seeks to destroy the Armed Detective Agency, they do it from the inside. What seemed like a murder investigation turns out to be a trap set by Fyodor, who was originally thought to be captured! With everyone now a suspect, a special unit of the military police, the Hunting Dogs, are ready to sniff out any corruption."

It may only be one episode longer than every other season seen thus far, but it's going to go quite the long way given that it's now the longest season in the series' history.