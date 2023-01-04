Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Posts New Key Art

Studio Bones has been quite busy as of late, with the animation house ending Mob Psycho 100 late last year and taking a brief hiatus from My Hero Academia's sixth season, which is set to return on January 7th. Not resting on their laurels, Bones is only a few hours away from releasing the beginning of the fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs, and has revealed new key art to once again get fans familiar with some of the most popular detectives in the anime game.

Bungo Stray Dogs first began in 2012 from creators Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa, continuing to this day as it celebrated its tenth anniversary in December of last year. The series has become so popular in fact that it has seen several spin-offs arriving on the printed page, with the series receiving two live-action films to boot. At present, Bones hasn't revealed if a season five is in the works, though there might be enough material to support one down the line.

Bungo Stray Art

The Official Twitter Account for Bungo Stray Dogs' anime released the new key visual for the fourth season of the series, ramping fans up for the supernatural shenanigans of the unorthodox detectives that make up the Armed Detective Agency:

If you haven't yet had the opportunity to catch up on the adventures of the Armed Detective Agency, the first three seasons can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing an official description for the previous season that reads as such:

"The White Tiger and the Black Beast – Nakagawa Atsushi and Akutagawa Ryunosuke's fight against Francis F. brings an end to the great war against the Guild. Life goes on as normal in Yokoyama, thanks to the continued truce between the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia, who, together, saved the city from ruin. But there are still rumors of Guild stragglers and other crime organizations making their way in from abroad. Meanwhile, Dazai Osamu had premonitions of another impending disaster. Lurking in the darkness is the Fyodor D., leader of pirate organization Rats in the House of the Dead, his dreadful plans on the verge of execution."

Do you think Bungo Stray Dogs can stand toe-to-toe with its BONES brethren in My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100's latest outputs? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime detectives.