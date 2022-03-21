Bleach Fans Spot Secret Easter Egg in Burn the Witch Manga

It turns out Burn the Witch’s official volume release has been hiding a secret Bleach Easter Egg right under fans noses till spotted recently! Tite Kubo has been a major point of interest among anime and manga fans for the last few years as not only did he bring Bleach back for a brand new chapter in celebration of the franchise’s 20th Anniversary (and in preparation for the anime’s return), but he also came back with a brand new story. This limited series was set in the Bleach universe and featured some cool shout outs to the main series.

Burn the Witch is hitting shelves around the world with its physical manga release, and while there has yet to be any updates on the planned “Season 2” follow up and its new chapters, fans are still finding many things to love about the series’ release. The first volume was released in the United States by Viz Media and comes with a special glossy cover that teases how stylized the new series truly is, and as fan Heg_ on Reddit has noted, the glossy cover actually spells out “Bleach” in the right light. Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Burn the Witch for yourself, you can now find the five chapter limited series (including the pilot chapter) available to read online through Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. If you wanted to check out its anime debut instead, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

They officially describe Burn the Witch as such, “Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people.”

Thankfully Bleach is set to make its own return as well. Not only can you find the new chapter with Viz Media’s Shonen Jump library, but Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood War will be making its anime debut this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. But what do you think? How did you like all of the Bleach Easter Eggs hidden in Burn the Witch? What did you think of the new limited series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!