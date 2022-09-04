Call of the Night Cosplay Shows Off Why Nazuna's Such a Fan Favorite

Call of the Night has gathered quite the cult following over the course of its run this Summer, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why the series' central vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, is such a big hit with fans! The Summer 2022 anime schedule is winding down as the wave of anime for the season air their final episodes before the Fall wave kicks in, and that means that fans are left watching the new series that really caught their attention over the last few weeks. But all the while, there's been one dark horse really finding an audience that loves it.

Call of the Night had been picking up steam over the course of the Summer as more and more fans have been discovering how cool and chill the series really is compared to the rest of the Summer slate. It's a series where a young boy is trying to discover what he really wants to do in life, and meets a rambunctious vampire who has offered the very first real goal that he now aspires to. It's hard not to deny Nazuna's appeal to the main character and to fans, and now artist @minnexcos on Instagram is showing off much of this appeal with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Call of the Night as it winds down its new episodes for the Summer to see what all the fuss is about, you can now find it exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease the series as such, "Wracked by insomnia and wanderlust, Ko Yamori is driven onto the moonlit streets every night in an aimless search for something he can't seem to name. His nightly ritual is marked by purposeless introspection — until he meets Nazuna, who might just be a vampire! Ko's new companion could offer him dark gifts and a vampire's immortality. But there are conditions that must be met before Ko can sink his teeth into vampirism, and he'll have to discover just how far he's willing to go to satisfy his desires before he can heed the Call of the Night!"

The English dub of the series will be kicking off later this month as well, so fans holding out for the dub will soon be able to jump into the new anime for themselves too! But how have you been liking Call of the Night's anime debut? Where does it rank among your favorite new shows of the Summer now that the season's coming to an end soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!