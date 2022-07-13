Call of the Night Confirms Episode Count

Call of the Night has now made its premiere as part of the new wave of anime releases this Summer, and now the series has confirmed how many episodes it will be sticking around for. The Summer 2022 anime schedule is definitely the most competitive in the year so far in terms of how much variety is available, but it's also a full slate of major returning franchises coming back for new episodes after a few years. Even with all of that, there are still some notable original anime productions and adaptations such as Kotoyama's unique vampire series that has finally kicked off its premiere for the Summer.

Call of the Night has made quite an impression for itself with its first episode of the Summer so far, and now it's revealed that the debut outing for the series will be sticking around for 13 episodes in all. Listed across two Blu-ray and DVD home media releases overseas, the anime's debut will be running for a full cour for the Summer. This means that fans will have quite a lot to look forward to as the main duo behind the dark gothic romance as it blooms over the rest of the Summer:

Directed by Tomoyuki Itamura for Liden Films, Call of the Night stars the likes of Gen Sato as Kо Yamori, Sora Amamiya as Nazuna Nanakusa, Yumiri Hanamori as Akira Asai, Haruka Tomatsu as Seri Kikyo, Eri Kitamura as Nico Hirata, Shizuka Itou as Kabura Honda, Naomi Ozora as Midori Kohakobe, and Azumi Waki as Hatsuka Suzushiro. If you wanted to check out Call of the Night as it airs new episodes for the Summer, you can now find it exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease the series as such:

"Wracked by insomnia and wanderlust, Ko Yamori is driven onto the moonlit streets every night in an aimless search for something he can't seem to name. His nightly ritual is marked by purposeless introspection — until he meets Nazuna, who might just be a vampire! Ko's new companion could offer him dark gifts and a vampire's immortality. But there are conditions that must be met before Ko can sink his teeth into vampirism, and he'll have to discover just how far he's willing to go to satisfy his desires before he can heed the Call of the Night!"

