Shonen Jump Fans Need to Wait a While Before This Anime Returns With Season 2

Based on Eco Mikawa’s acclaimed sports manga, which began serialization in Shonen Jump+ in 2018, the anime adaptation of Oblivion Battery was released in April 2024. Produced by MAPPA, the first season remained underrated but received high critical acclaim for its incredible story. Viewers have been anticipating the series’ return ever since the first season concluded in July last year, and it’s clear fans will have to wait longer than expected. Jump Festa 2026 was held on December 20th and 21st, 2025, with Oblivion Battery taking the stage on the first day. Held by Japan’s largest manga publishing company, Shueisha, Jump Festa is one of the largest annual anime and manga conventions, where several Shonen series share the latest news about their upcoming projects.

Every year, over 100,000 people attend the two-day event to experience exclusive events, including new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. The event confirmed with a visual teaser that Season 2 will return in 2027, confirming a longer wait than expected. MAPPA already has its hands full with major projects such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Chainsaw Man Season 2, Dorohedoro Season 2, and many more, which could explain why the wait for Oblivion Battery Season 2 is longer than ever. While the series has shared the first glimpse of the anime with a teaser visual, we still have to wait for a trailer and the release window.

What Is Oblivion Battery About?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story centers around a group of baseball players who reunite in high school. During their middle school years, Haruka Kiyomine and Kei Kaname were known as the most formidable pitcher-catcher duo. Kaname was easily able to use his expert strategies with Kiyomine’s explosive pitches as they hoped to make it big in the industry. The duo’s incredible talent crushed the dreams of many, including high school freshman Taro Yamada, who enrolls in Kotesashi High School. However, he didn’t expect to encounter Haruka and Kei as his classmates.

What’s even more shocking is that after a memory loss, Kei has been reduced to a vulgar class clown and lost all interest in baseball. Kei dragged Haruka to enroll in the same school as him because it’s close to where they live. Taro, who has already met the players he once admired, is disappointed to see them leaving the sport behind. As the school forms a small baseball club, he makes it his mission to convince these talented athletes to start playing again.

You can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and Apple TV. Additionally, the manga is available to read on the official Manga Plus app, where it has released 182 chapters so far. The manga has released 22 volumes so far, but still has to be licensed for an English release. Oblivion Battery follows a biweekly schedule, and the next chapter is expected to drop on January 7th, 2026.

