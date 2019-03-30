‘Carole & Tuesday’ Episode Count, Opening Reportedly Revealed

Carole & Tuesday, the upcoming music-oriented anime set in the future, is set to debut on April 10th in Japan on Fuji TV as well as on Netflix, where new episodes will stream the day after their TV premiere going forward. There’s still some unknowns when it comes to the new anime from Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe, however, but new reports indicate more information about both the show’s episode count as well as its opening.

Specifically, Fuji Creative (as in, Fuji TV) lists the show as having 24 episodes. A special event on February 21st included the information that Carole & Tuesday would have two seasons, but there’s apparently some confusion as to whether these will be cours or traditional seasons. The official report of the event on the show’s website references seasons, while others have reported specifically that it will be two cours. (The difference between the two basically boiling down to whether it airs one right after the other, or whether there’s a significant break.)

Additionally, the same February 21st event included a live rendition of the opening song, “Kiss Me,” by Nai Br.XX and Celeina Ann. While it’s yet to be officially uploaded, what appears to be a fan recording has surfaced since then. You can listen to that below:

Carole & Tuesday previously revealed that the series will feature Miyuri Shimabukuro as Carole, with English vocals by Nai Br.XX, Kana Ichinose as Tuesday, with English vocals by Celeina Ann, Akio Otsuka as Gus, Miyu Irino as Roddy, Sumire Uesaka as Angela, Hiroshi Kamiya as Tao, and Mamoru Miyano as Ertegun.

Watanabe is set to serve as supervising director on the series with Motonobu Hori as director. Further staff include Eisaku Kubonouchi as original character designer and Tsunenori Saito as character designer. Music for the series is by Mocky. Bones will handle animation, while FlyingDog will handle music production.

An initial reveal in March 2018 had originally stylized the name of the series as Carol & Tuesday, but that has changed since that time. Here’s the series’ synopsis, according to the official website:

“Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars.

It’s an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers.

There’s a girl.

Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she’s working part time while trying to become a musician. She’s always felt like something is missing.

Her name is Carole.

There’s a girl.

Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world.

Her name is Tuesday.

A chance meeting brings them together.

They want to sing.

They want to make music.

Together, they feel like they just might have a chance.

The two of them may only create a tiny wave.

But that wave will eventually grow into something larger…”

Basically, the show is set on Mars in the future, and music is made by computers. The eponymous characters start making music of their own after meeting and quickly rise to fame and fortune.

