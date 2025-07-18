Robot Chicken Creators Talk About The Skit That Never Was

Robot Chicken has become almost something of an institution for Adult Swim, spending decades creating hilarious jabs at pop culture across the board. While the stop-motion series has decided to move forward with periodic specials, co-creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich aren’t going anywhere. To help ring in twenty years of Robot Chicken, a new special is arriving in a few days, planning to once again bring the creators’ brand of humor back to Cartoon Network. In talking with Green and Senreich, we here at ComicBook.com learned about one nostalgic skit that never made its way past the editing room.

During our chat with the Robot Chicken co-creators, Seth and Matthew spilled the beans when it came to attempting to create a ‘My Pet Monster’ skit. Taking a dark turn in its story, Green broke down what the sketch was originally supposed to be, “We had a ‘My Pet Monster’ sketch that was never produced, which took so many different shapes. The idea was, one kid arrives at another kid’s house and there’s a My Pet Monster in the corner. The kid owner goes ‘Don’t touch it! Don’t let it out of the chains!’ and then leaves to get milk. The remaining kid is left there with the monster who’s begging to be freed.”

Green continued, “We had one version where the kid frees the monster and the monster kills him. We had one where My Pet Monster wreaks havoc down the street with one kid yelling, ‘What did you do??’ We had several different versions that never made it to the series.” Seth did spring hope for the skit eventually being made, stating “I hope we make it one day, the premise is too good.”

The Future of Robot Chicken

As mentioned earlier, Senreich and Green are ditching full seasons for Robot Chicken and instead are planning to continue the series via special installments. During our conversation, the co-creators broke down the decision, “It really comes down to the way that streaming has evolved and how all these companies have merged together. Making half-hour specials works better in terms of getting all our ideas out there and getting all these companies behind it. The original seasonal approach was built more for an advertising model for many of these companies that aren’t in the same place as they once were.”

Luckily, fans won’t be waiting long to see new skits from the Adult Swim favorite. Robot Chicken is planning to release “The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special” on July 20th, promising some big guest stars and more skits hilariously focusing on twisted takes of nostalgia. While no future specials have been set in stone, Seth Green and Matthew Senreich confirmed during our interview that they’re sure to return with new episodes moving forward.

