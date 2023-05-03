Ed, Edd n Eddy: Why the Internet Loves This Cartoon Network Classic

A lot of things went down in 1999. As a new millennium prepared to dawn, everything from technology to television was changing rapidly. For those working in entertainment, it seemed like anything went, and this freedom bred some of the best projects Cartoon Network ever saw. One of those classics happens to be Ed, Edd n Eddy, and the Internet is rising up to defend the ragtag comedy for anyone wanting to badmouth its stars.

As you can see below, Ed, Edd n Eddy found itself trending on social media as a conversation surrounding the show exploded. Netizens were quick to stand up for Ed, Edd n Eddy as others began slandering its sloppy artwork. It turns out such an accusation didn't over well with fans, and now they're sharing the gospel of Peach Creek with the world.

After all, Ed, Edd n Eddy perfected slapstick comedy with its eclectic cast of characters. You could not have had a more random friend group than Ed, Edd n Eddy as the trio got into all kinds of trouble. The kids were always on the hunt for jawbreakers, and as they schemed to get money for candy, audiences met other colorful characters like Kevin, Rolf, and the Kanker Sisters.

To date, Ed, Edd n Eddy stands as one of Cartoon Network's most successful titles, and it has spawned a cult following. Despite its gag jokes, the animated comedy pushed boundaries with its humor while still having a feel-good element. Its main trio felt fully fleshed out under the eye of creator Danny Antonucci. And following its finale in 2009, it seems netizens will still go to bat for Ed, Edd n Eddy even after all this time.

What do you think about this latest Cartoon Network debate...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.