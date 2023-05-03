Ed, Edd n Eddy: Why the Internet Loves This Cartoon Network Classic
A lot of things went down in 1999. As a new millennium prepared to dawn, everything from technology to television was changing rapidly. For those working in entertainment, it seemed like anything went, and this freedom bred some of the best projects Cartoon Network ever saw. One of those classics happens to be Ed, Edd n Eddy, and the Internet is rising up to defend the ragtag comedy for anyone wanting to badmouth its stars.
As you can see below, Ed, Edd n Eddy found itself trending on social media as a conversation surrounding the show exploded. Netizens were quick to stand up for Ed, Edd n Eddy as others began slandering its sloppy artwork. It turns out such an accusation didn't over well with fans, and now they're sharing the gospel of Peach Creek with the world.
After all, Ed, Edd n Eddy perfected slapstick comedy with its eclectic cast of characters. You could not have had a more random friend group than Ed, Edd n Eddy as the trio got into all kinds of trouble. The kids were always on the hunt for jawbreakers, and as they schemed to get money for candy, audiences met other colorful characters like Kevin, Rolf, and the Kanker Sisters.
To date, Ed, Edd n Eddy stands as one of Cartoon Network's most successful titles, and it has spawned a cult following. Despite its gag jokes, the animated comedy pushed boundaries with its humor while still having a feel-good element. Its main trio felt fully fleshed out under the eye of creator Danny Antonucci. And following its finale in 2009, it seems netizens will still go to bat for Ed, Edd n Eddy even after all this time.
i think about this clip like once per week at least https://t.co/bcGVnRl5EJ pic.twitter.com/73EoaWY4mQ— NotQuiteHere (@NotQuiteHereTSM) May 2, 2023
you can’t get quality content like this anywhere else https://t.co/PmJl1TcX17 pic.twitter.com/TRB3p0Y10s— Mara • back on my BS • (@gaymaramada) May 3, 2023
THEY GAVE US THIS MASTERPIECE WTF ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT https://t.co/c08VPYBwMx pic.twitter.com/hPuc8RodWu— Germ (@drpeppertallboy) May 3, 2023
One of the greatest sound effects of all time https://t.co/zLt2692A1k pic.twitter.com/NgHBel12Eh— SmilingSpecialist 🐜 (@antman5217) May 3, 2023
GOATed show 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/RQgT1IgE2i pic.twitter.com/LFlS8golS0— “Triple King”Kier 👑👑👑 (@KJonhson92) May 3, 2023
idk but when kid me saw this I had a laughing fit for the rest of the episode https://t.co/jGsBB7IZ2Z pic.twitter.com/cID6ZnXsFo— DumbNBass (@Jaq_artz) May 3, 2023
I sat down and enjoyed watching the Ed boys. Show may not have been the prettiest, but it sure was the funniest.
This will forever be my favorite example to go to when you want well written characters, see how each Ed boy deals with getting passed a fence. https://t.co/IHSBIujD2P pic.twitter.com/Thomqktbl3— Sauce F. Naught (@succulentscum) May 3, 2023
Cause that shit was hilarious. Like, edd got grounded so his parents took the stairs. The image of the dust around where the stairs used to be gets me every god damn time. https://t.co/wqlvl2BDkN pic.twitter.com/xmR58NzvuV— Skatune Network (They/Them) (@Skatunenetwork) May 2, 2023