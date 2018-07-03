‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Teases A Big Announcement

If you have been waiting for the next season of Castlevania to drop, then you should know you aren’t alone here. The original Netflix series charmed fans worldwide when it debuted, but the anime’s second season has yet to go live. However, it sounds like the big premiere is closer than you think.

Just, head over to Twitter and check out Powerhouse Animation. The company has something to say, and fans will want to listen to the big teaser.

Taking to social media, the team behind Powerhouse Animation dropped a big hint about Castlevania for fans. The post, which can be see below, teases a big announcement for the anime on its impending 1-year anniversary.

July 7th marks the 1 YEAR Anniversary of #Castlevania on @Netflix! We’ll be celebrating with a… BIG announcement coming later this week! pic.twitter.com/Rl2n7RFbHY — Powerhouse Animation (@powerhouseanim) July 2, 2018

“July 7th marks the 1 YEAR Anniversary of Castlevania on Netflix,” the post teases. “We’ll be celebrating with a… BIG announcement coming later this week!”

For those paying attention, it sounds like Powerhouse Animation is ready to reveal something about Castlevania‘s second season. After all, a 1-year anniversary needs to be celebrated right, and Anime Expo is set to go down this week. With Netflix hosting a big panel at the event, fans are thinking they’ll get a sneak-peek at Castlevania‘s comeback there before a full-on premiere gets announced.

If you need to brush up on your Castlevania lore, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix. When the series premiered last year, it was met with rave reviews on behalf of fans and critics… and that doesn’t even include gamers. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse which dropped in 1989. The game takes place in the 1476 as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont tries to take down Dracula as the vampire lords over much of Europe. You can check out the anime’s synopsis below:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

Will you be tuning into this anime's new season?