Castlevania Cosplay Readies for Season 4 With Lenore

✖

One Castlevania cosplay is ready for Season 4 of the Netflix original anime series with a spellbinding take on Lenore! After the third season released on Netflix, response to the series was so huge that Netflix quickly confirmed that Castlevania would be returning for a fourth season. Unfortunately, it wasn't until earlier this Spring that we finally started to see some new material from this upcoming release. It was with the announcement that the fourth season would release in May that Netflix also confirmed that this would officially be the final season of Castlevania overall.

The fourth and final season of the series will be bringing the entire run of the Netflix original to an end, and with it likely an end to the stories of many of the other characters we had seen in the three prior seasons. One character in particular fans are curious to see coming next is Lenore, who spent the third season of the series in some pretty maniacal plots. Still, this made her quite the huge hit with fans. Now artist @artcorecosplay on Instagram has provided another strong argument as to why we should keep an eye on Lenore with some stunning and dark cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ArtcoreCosplay (@artcorecosplay)

Lenore is only one of the many characters we'll see in action in Castlevania's fourth and final season, and there will be some new additions to the series for its final run with Netflix as well. This is on top of seeing whether or not the main trio of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard will come together following being separated for the entire third season as well. There are lots and lots of questions heading into the finale.

Thankfully it won't be much longer until we see how it all comes to an end as Castlevania's fourth and final season premieres with Netflix on May 13th. Confirmed to run for ten episodes in total, Netflix officially describes Castlevania's final season as such, "Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times."

What do you think? What are you hoping to see with Castlevania's fourth and final season? What kind of ending are you hoping Lenore gets to have? How do you think it's all coming to an end? Let us know your thoughts about Lenore, the final season, and everything else Castlevania in the comments!