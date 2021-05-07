Netflix Reveals Castlevania's New Cast Additions for Season 4

✖

Netflix has revealed a new slate of cast additions coming to Castlevania with the fourth and final season! After confirming that a fourth season was in the works shortly after the third had come to an end, Netflix had been keeping fairly quiet about the then in the works fourth season. This all changed earlier this Spring as Netflix confirmed that Season 4 of the much anticipate original anime series will be premiering later this May, and now there is all sorts of new information about Castlevania's new season as we get closer to this big premiere date.

With the new, and final, season coming our way in just a few days, Netflix has revealed a new group of characters and cast members coming to the final season of the series as the final conflicts set themselves at place. With some new and familiar faces from the original video games, the fourth and final season is going to need to resolve quite a bit following all of the intriguing build up in the third season. Here's a look at the new faces coming our way in the next slate of episodes:

meet the new characters coming in Castlevania Season 4 pic.twitter.com/yTn8VtzRlO — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 7, 2021

The new additions to Castlevania's cast for Season 4 break down as such:

Malcolm McDowell as Varney

Titus Welliver as Ratko

Marsha Thompson as Greta

Toks Olagundoye as Zamfir

Matthew Waterson as Dragan

Christine Adams as The Alchemist

Scheduled to release with Netflix on May 13th, Castlevania's fourth season has been confirmed to run for ten episodes in total. Netflix officially describes the final season as such, "Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times." Netflix has yet to revealed their plans for the franchise after this final season, so what do you think?

How do you feel about these new additions to the Castlevania world for the fourth and final season? Will you be checking out the new season when it finally releases on Netflix? What are your favorite moments from the first three seasons? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!