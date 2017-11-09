Here Are This Year’s Best Celebrity Anime Halloween Costumes

It’s Halloween, and the world is preparing for the spooky holiday’s festivities. Celebrities are just like any other when it comes to dressing up and showing out, but there are some otaku stars out there who know how to work a good cosplay. Well, costume really.
Over in Japan, a slew of singers and actors have shown off their very impressive anime costumes (via Arama! Japan). In the past, some of Japan’s biggest rock stars like Hyde have gone all out for Halloween, and those stars didn’t take this year to time out. Dozens of stars have taken to the Internet to share their anime-inspired looks, and ComicBook is here to share the industry’s best anime cosplays of the last few years.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can check out the gorgeous yet gruesome costumes in the slides below. If you have your own anime costume you want to show off, hit us up on Twitter @ComicBook or @MeganPetersCB to show off!
Mika Kano
TGS 2017 にて絶世の美女?の綱手に変身いたしましたよ。?✨『#ナルト』#ゲーム をご紹介するスペシャルステージで。 「まぁ、美香さん、 アメージングでセクシーな 息をのむ美しさで 忍術を使う前から 気絶しちゃう… 忍べないオーラの忍の ファビュラスな リアル綱手よ?✨」と とファビュラスな姉が女神の微笑みで褒めてくれましたよ。わぁ〜い、嬉しいですよ。??#cosplay #hot #f #goddess #naruto #ninja #tsunade #TGS2017 #東京ゲームショー#綱手#heaven #fabulous #life #precious #叶姉妹 #amazing #anime #favorite #愛 #cute #special #gorgeous #body #絶世の美女 #忍者#2次元 #コスプレ#TGS
Over in Japan, the Kano sisters may be best known for their bodies, but anime fans will recognize Mika for her stunning Tsunade cosplay. The celebrity posed as the Fifth Hokage over on Instagram, and fans are having some – erm – trouble looking away.
Miyavi
Miyavi is known to rock out on the guitar, but his Halloween costume this year is a formidable one. The guitarist and songwriter is channeling his inner-samurai, and fans are not complaining about the look.
Exile Naoto
Exile Naoto has danced his way into the hearts of thousands, but the dancer’s bad boy look this Halloween will have even more swooning. Exile Naoto is displaying his love for Akira with pride, and we are all jealous of his slick leather jacket.
Daigo
VAMPSさん主催のハロウィンパーティー2017三日間終了しました！今年も三日間出演させていただき本当に感謝しかありません！HYDEさんへの歌『GOD』も捧げることができて、感無量です。ハロウィンパーティーをいつも最高の愛をもって取り組むHYDEさんに一生ついていきます！来てくれたみなさんもありがとうございました！帰りお気をつけて！ハロパでBREAKERZのこと少しでも知ってもらえたら嬉しいな！！#もうハロロス#はやい#でもHYDEさん来年もあるって言ってた#とりあえずスケジュールあけとこう#雪女#綺麗すぎ#今日HYDEさんは本当に#神になった#飛んだ姿が神々しい#VAMPS#BREAKERZ#HYDE#銀魂
Daigo is one of Japan’s most famous singer-songwriters, so it makes sense the man would show up for Halloween as one of anime’s most famous characters. Clearly, the musician can pull of Gintama’s white hair with ease.
Slide 6
ハロウィンライブSPOOKY BOX2最終日?そして第2夜LUCY in 豊洲PIT公演無事終了！！まじで、暴れきったライブではありましたが疲れたという感情よりも心地良い爽快感が得られたライブだったよ！まじ皆、ナイス暴れっぷり&ナイス地獄絵図だった☺️? ありがとう！またこういう変わったコンセプトのライブをやれたらなと思います！ 期待しててな！ そして告知もありましたが昨日今日のライブも映像化されるので、今回来てくれた皆も、今回来れなかった皆も楽しみにしてて?? そしてそして、カウントダウンが始まりました来年の03.10。 アルバムについての色々な詳細、新曲。そして愚鈍。 期待しかさせないなので、安心して楽しみに待っててな?♂️? ハッピーハロウィン! #thegazette #アビス #LUCY #spookybox2 #halloween #instagood
If there’s one thing Ruki from the gazettE