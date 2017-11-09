Here Are This Year’s Best Celebrity Anime Halloween Costumes

It’s Halloween, and the world is preparing for the spooky holiday’s festivities. Celebrities are just like any other when it comes to dressing up and showing out, but there are some otaku stars out there who know how to work a good cosplay. Well, costume really.

Over in Japan, a slew of singers and actors have shown off their very impressive anime costumes (via Arama! Japan). In the past, some of Japan’s biggest rock stars like Hyde have gone all out for Halloween, and those stars didn’t take this year to time out. Dozens of stars have taken to the Internet to share their anime-inspired looks, and ComicBook is here to share the industry’s best anime cosplays of the last few years.

Mika Kano

Over in Japan, the Kano sisters may be best known for their bodies, but anime fans will recognize Mika for her stunning Tsunade cosplay. The celebrity posed as the Fifth Hokage over on Instagram, and fans are having some – erm – trouble looking away.

Miyavi

昨夜は、木村兄ぃおよび万次の魂(ハート)をお借りしました。マジ、感謝。そして、ハイドさん @hydeofficial 素晴らしい一夜、お招きありがとうございました。Thanks for rocking with us. ALL MY LIFE!!!!!!! #HalloweenParty2017 #無限の住人 A post shared by Miyavi Lee Ishihara (@miyavi_ishihara) on Oct 28, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Miyavi is known to rock out on the guitar, but his Halloween costume this year is a formidable one. The guitarist and songwriter is channeling his inner-samurai, and fans are not complaining about the look.

Exile Naoto

??? #さんをつけろよデコ助野郎 #健康優良不良少年 A post shared by EXILE NAOTO (@exile_naoto_) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Exile Naoto has danced his way into the hearts of thousands, but the dancer’s bad boy look this Halloween will have even more swooning. Exile Naoto is displaying his love for Akira with pride, and we are all jealous of his slick leather jacket.

Daigo

VAMPSさん主催のハロウィンパーティー2017三日間終了しました！今年も三日間出演させていただき本当に感謝しかありません！HYDEさんへの歌『GOD』も捧げることができて、感無量です。ハロウィンパーティーをいつも最高の愛をもって取り組むHYDEさんに一生ついていきます！来てくれたみなさんもありがとうございました！帰りお気をつけて！ハロパでBREAKERZのこと少しでも知ってもらえたら嬉しいな！！#もうハロロス#はやい#でもHYDEさん来年もあるって言ってた#とりあえずスケジュールあけとこう#雪女#綺麗すぎ#今日HYDEさんは本当に#神になった#飛んだ姿が神々しい#VAMPS#BREAKERZ#HYDE#銀魂 A post shared by DAIGO (@daigo_breakerz_) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Daigo is one of Japan’s most famous singer-songwriters, so it makes sense the man would show up for Halloween as one of anime’s most famous characters. Clearly, the musician can pull of Gintama’s white hair with ease.

If there’s one thing Ruki from the gazettE