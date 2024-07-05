Cells At Work Live-Action Movie Releases New Trailer

Live-action anime adaptations have grown more in the entertainment industry in recent history. Netflix’s One Piece became successful enough to warrant a second season, currently in production, Lionsgate is working on a live-action Naruto movie, and there are quite a few adaptations in the works from various studios. Warner Bros Japan is no stranger to creating live-action anime projects of its own as the studio has released a new trailer for the upcoming Cells At Work movie. Rather than focus on the anime blood cells, this new trailer also gives us a look at the film’s human protagonists.

Cells At Work’s Red Blood Cell will be played by Mei Nagano, while the White Blood Cell will be played by Takeru Sato. As for the humans, Sadao Abe will take on the role of Shigeru Urushizaki and his daughter, Mana Ashida, will be played by Niko Urushizaki. The movie has yet to confirm if it is on its way to North America but it will arrive in Japanese theaters on December 13th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cells At Work’s New Trailer

Cells at Work’s original manga ended with a special chapter in 2023. The franchise has continued thanks to various spin-offs though there has yet to be confirmation that a new anime adaptation is on the way. Luckily, Cells At Work clearly hasn’t been forgotten.

If you want a breakdown of the upcoming movie, here’s how Warner Bros Japan describes the live-action adaptation, “The smallest protagonist in film history – a human cell! There are a staggering 37 trillion cells in the human body. Red blood cells that carry oxygen, white blood cells that fight bacteria, and countless other cells work tirelessly day and night to protect your health and life. High school student Niko (Mana Ashida) lives with her father, Shigeru (Sadao Abe).”

The description continues, “Because of Niko’s diligent nature and her healthy lifestyle, the cells inside her body are always working joyfully. Meanwhile, inside Shigeru’s body, the cells are always complaining, exhausted from the brutal working environment, as he leads an irregular and unhealthy life. On the outside they may look like a happy father and daughter, but on the inside their bodily environments couldn’t be more different. As their lively days go on, pathogens start to sneak up on their bodies… The most epic battle in the history of human cells, with the future of Niko and Shigeru at stake, is about to begin!