Cells At Work Reveals Live-Action Movie Trailer

Live-action anime adaptations are growing by the year, with recent success stories such as One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Yu Yu Hakusho, and many others helping rounding out the roster. Now, Warner Bros Japan is exploring the war that takes place inside of us all as Cells At Work's live-action movie has released its first trailer. While creating a live-action adaptation of this story might seem far out, the new trailer shows that Warner Bros is sticking to the aesthetic of the classic anime franchise.

To call Cells At Work a success story is putting it lightly, as the manga spawned countless spin-offs despite the fact that the franchise only began in 2015 thanks to creator Akane Shimizu. Despite the main series ending in 2021, with a special focusing on the coronavirus pandemic no less, several spin-offs have continued the franchise by focusing on new cells fighting for their body's survival. It came as no surprise to see that the popular manga would go on to receive an anime adaptation, as David Production, the production house responsible for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force, stepped up to the plate.

Cells At Work's Live-Action Movie Trailer

The Cells At Work live-action movie will arrive this December in Japan, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. So far, the movie's cast includes Mei Nagano as Red Blood Cell and Takeru Sato as White Blood Cell.

If you haven't experienced the anime series that focuses on white blood cells, red blood cells, and the bacteria they fight, Cells At Work and its spin-off, Cells At Work Black, are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the franchise, "Strep throat! Hay fever! Influenza! The world is a dangerous place for a red blood cell just trying to get her deliveries finished. Fortunately, she's not alone... she's got a whole human body's worth of cells ready to help out! The mysterious white blood cell, the buff and brash killer T cell, the nerdy neuron, even the cute little platelets -- everyone's got to come together if they want to keep you healthy!"

