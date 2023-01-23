Chainsaw Man Cosplay Recreates Aki's Best Season One Scene

Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but that is not stopping fans from celebrating the series. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit manga was brought to TV last year, and the fall release earned praise from fans everywhere. Studio MAPPA delivered with its animation week after week, and the company made Aki the fandom's new thirst trap. And now, one fan is going viral for recreating one of the character's most iconic moments from season one.

The piece comes courtesy of TikTok user geheichou as you can see below. The fan has done a number of cosplays, and of course, fans were all for their take on Chainsaw Man. It seems netizens were most obsessed with the fan's take on Aki, so of course, they hopped on the TikTok transformation trend... and you just have to watch their video to see why we stan.

After all, geheichou puts together an excellent cosplay that does Aki justice. From their costume to their wig styling and beyond, their version of Aki seems like it was pulled from the TV screen. However, the thing that seals the deal if their take on Aki's derp face. Fans went wild when season one shared the hilarious still of Aki considering how wonky it angles the hunter's chin. So naturally, geheichou recreated the look in real life for fans.

Obviously, this cosplayer is an Aki fan through and through just like the rest of us. Hopefully, they will be able to show out the Devil Hunter whenever season two comes around. At this time, MAPPA has not said anything official about the show's return, but the popularity of season one has everyone hoping more episodes are on their way!

Do you rank Aki as your favorite character in Chainsaw Man?