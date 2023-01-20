Chainsaw Man Fan-Anime Brings Denji's Cutest Scene With Asa to Life

Chainsaw Man's first season of its anime adaptation has already come to a close, but the manga from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is still going strong. While it might be a few years before we see Asa Mitaka, the War Devil, make her first appearance in the anime adaptation, one fan animator decided to not wait that long and create an animation that depicts one of the most adorable moments that was shared between Denji and Asa, following their disastrous date.

It's always hard to predict just where Chainsaw Man is headed in the future of its story, which has become a major strength of the anime franchise, with the added foil of Asa Mitaka being added to the mix making things that much more unpredictable. Attempting to get revenge against the Chainsaw Devil for putting an end to many wars, the War Devil has struck a bargain with Mitaka, saving her life but now giving her a life that is fit to bursting with devils. In getting Denji to agree to go out on a date, Asa found herself trapped in an aquarium thanks to the machinations of Famine, the third horseman of the apocalypse while fighting against the Eternity Devil with her wildest weapon to date.

Chainsaw War

Fan Animator Carrot Sprout brought to life the adorable moment in which Asa Mitaka's attempt at transforming Denji into a weapon of war didn't go as planned, giving the Chainsaw Devil the wrong impression and making for an awkward end to their date that turned into a fight against devils:

spinal cord sword? pic.twitter.com/JWk7B7g798 — carrot (is in thesis jail) (@carrotsprout_) January 18, 2023

At present, Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation has yet to confirm whether a second season will arrive from Studio MAPPA, though based on the fan reception to Denji's first outing on the small screen, it seems like a surefire bet that we'll one day see the Chainsaw Devil making a comeback. MAPPA however has quite the stacked plate for 2023, working on series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Hell's Paradise, and Vinland Saga to name a few.

When do you think we'll see Asa Mitaka finally hit the small screen? Do you think Denji and Asa's relationship will actually continue? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.