Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Leaves Yoshida’s Life on the Line

Yoshida has gone from a supporting character in Chainsaw Man’s story to a major player who is causing some serious reverberations in the lives of Denji, Asa, and many other devils wandering the world’s surface. While the first season of Chainsaw Man’s anime adaptation introduced many viewers to the world for the first time, there have been quite a few events that have taken place in Denji’s life since his victory against the Katana Devil in the season finale. Now, it seems as though the manga is setting the stage for Yoshida’s potential departure.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga, Chapter 146, you might want to steer clear as we’ll dive into serious spoiler territory. Yoshida has been walking a tightrope as, what is effectively, the replacement to Makima now that the Control Devil has been taken off the board. Presenting Denji with a hard choice that he must not become the Chainsaw Devil or risk the consequences from the government, it seems that Yoshida has come to the realization that the War Devil must now be taken care of as well. Bearing down on Asa with an ax after taking one of her arms, this action might just lead to Yoshida’s death thanks to recent events outside of his control.

As was explained in the latest Chainsaw Man chapter, the Four Horseman known as Famine, aka Fami, has been attempting to empower both the Chainsaw Devil and the War Devil to prepare them for the arrival of Death itself. The way in which the powerful horseman has decided to do this is by making regular civilians terrified of them both, thus empowering them to levels that they have never reached before. Yoshida might be a powerful player in the devilish landscape, but he might not be prepared for how powerful Asa has become.

Yoshida in the past has been shown to have some abilities granted to him by the Octopus devil, but it’s entirely possible that he has made new contracts in the meantime. Despite coming a long way in the series, Yoshida might have bitten off more than he can chew with his latest attack.

