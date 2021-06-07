Chainsaw Man Cosplay Blows it Up With Reze

✖

One Chainsaw Man cosplay is truly blowing it up with Reze. Tatsuki Fujimoto's series grew in scale and popularity over its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, and the series came to an end with it at a higher peak than ever. Part of the reason fans had been so drawn to the series was seeing Denji facing off against the wild variety of devils and threats that he came across with each new chapter. But one of the most peculiar additions to the devil roster was Reze, the Bomb Devil.

Reze's arc in particular ended up becoming one of the more heartbreaking moments for Denji's journey in Chainsaw Man overall. Denji had grown close with Reze in a very short time, and their romantic intensity only grew before it all (quite literally) blew up in Denji's face. Now Reze's sleek and subdued self has come to life in a pretty perfect way through some awesome cosplay from artist @_shiro_saki_ on Instagram! You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by しろさき_Shirosaki (@_shiro_saki_)

Chainsaw Man's run might have come to an end last year, but it's far from the official ending for the series overall. With the final chapter of the series in Shonen Jump, it was announced that the series will be continuing with a second part. This second part of the series does not currently have a start date as of this writing, but it will be picking up from a big cliffhanger and follow Denji as he tries to balance his new school life with his duties as the Chainsaw Man.

This won't be the only new release from the franchise, however, as Chainsaw Man will be making its official anime debut in the future. There aren't many concrete details about the anime adaptation either, but it has been confirmed that it will be produced by Studio MAPPA. We'll be getting our first trailer for the new anime adaptation fairly soon too as MAPPA will be sharing the first look at this anime alongside their other projects in a special 10th Anniversary celebration for the studio.

What did you think of Reze's time in Chainsaw Man? Where does she rank among your favorite devils in the series overall? Are you curious to see how she'll eventually make the jump to anime? Let us know all of your thoughts on Reze and the rest of Chainsaw Man in the comments!