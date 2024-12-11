Chainsaw Man Fans Are Celebrating What Might Be a Major Character’s Death

Chainsaw Man has had its fair share of characters that have left an impression on fans, both for good and for bad. While the anime adaptation remains missing in action, as fans wait to see when the first movie of the bloody shonen franchise will arrive, manga readers are celebrating the death of what might be a major character. As the war between the Aging Devil and the Chainsaw Devil heats up, Pochita has brought readers one of the goriest chapters of the shonen series to date. With one character potentially being taken off the playing field, Chainsaw Man fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 186, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The Aging Devil might have Asa and Denji trapped in a wild environment but Pochita is still running rampant in the real world. In an effort to slow down the Chainsaw Devil, the Primordial Fear is using bits and pieces of government agents around her. One of said agents just so happens to be Fumiko Mifune, a character that has been hated by readers for quite some time.

Fumiko Will Not Rest in Peace

Now to be fair, Fumiko is not exactly deceased at the moment but she could be better. The Aging Devil took her finger nails, liver, and eye balls, hurling them at Pochita to try to stop his upcoming assault. Even if she somehow survives all of this, things aren’t looking good for the government agent that has drawn ire from fans. As the fight against the Aging Devil continues, it will be interesting to see what other body parts are taken from Fumiko and her fellow government workers before the conflict ends.

Chainsaw Man’s Manga Is White Hot

Even with the anime series on hiatus, that isn’t stopping Chainsaw Man from hitting major sales milestones. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been creating some of Denji’s wildest stories in recent years and the anime adaptation has some major ground to cover before it hits current events. Most likely, we’ll see several seasons in the future for the anime if MAPPA is still on-board with adapting the rest of Fujimoto’s bloody story.

The franchise is planning to return to the anime world with the first movie of the franchise, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed, this movie is one

Want to see what the future holds for Chainsaw Man? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Chainsaw Devil and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.