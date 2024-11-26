Chainsaw Man’s Manga Just Hit a Major Sales Milestone (& It’s Only Getting Bigger)

Chainsaw Man has been working its way through an intense new phase of Part 2 of the manga with each new chapter of the series, and it’s now hit a major sales milestone that proves just how big it’s continuing to be. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man absolutely dominated Shuesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine when the first series hit its pages some time ago, but it’s only gotten bigger in the years since. With a season of the TV anime now under its belt and a new feature film adaptation now in the works, Chainsaw Man is really revving up to a higher gear.

As Volume 19 of Chainsaw Man prepares to go on sale in Japan beginning on December 4th, Shueisha’s official Shonen Jump+ website has announced that the manga has now crossed over the 29 million copies in print mark. This doesn’t exactly mean 29 million copies have been sold, but in Japan there is enough demand to warrant that many copies over the course of its run for the last few years. It’s a huge sales milestone for Fujimoto’s original manga series, and it’s likely only going to get bigger thanks to what Chainsaw Man has planned for the future.

What’s Next for Chainsaw Man?

For the original manga release, Chainsaw Man is now in the midst of its newest chapters for Part 2 of the series. Fujimoto took a break from the series for a few months following the end of the Part 1, which offered its own conclusion. Chainsaw Man Part 2 then kicked off shortly after as Fujimoto sparked a whole new story for Denji following the events of the first series, and continues to unfold in some surprising ways as the franchise really hasn’t laid out a direction as to where this story is going to go.

For the anime, Chainsaw Man successfully released the first season of its series back in 2022. The first season ended without any potential signs of a follow up announced, but thankfully it was later confirmed that the anime is indeed continuing with a brand new feature film. Taking on the Bomb Girl arc from Fujimoto’s original manga series, this new Reze film is now in the works. But unfortunately, a release window or date from the new movie has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

Why Chainsaw Man Has Been Such a Hit

Chainsaw Man has really been standing out among Shueisha’s major releases because it’s been hitting at just the right time. Chainsaw Man entered a wave of Shonen Jump that was met with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and more that opened up a darker wave of stories that were in the magazine. It was a generation that injected more horror and more adult imagery into what was being presented, and it really started to shape the kinds of long running manga series that we would see in the magazine in the future.

It’s why hits like Kagurabachi are now flourishing in the manga as part of the new generation. These stories can be more intense than ever before because the demographic has been shifting towards this darker direction. With successes like Chainsaw Man, even for as weird as it can be sometimes, being as well received by fans as it has means that the world of manga is changing overall. As the world of manga keeps changing, Chainsaw Man is only set to become a much bigger series than it ever has been before. Especially when the anime kicks off once more.