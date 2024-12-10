Chainsaw Man Releases Most “NSFW” Chapter To Date

The Chainsaw Devil has had his fair share of gory conflicts over the course of the Chainsaw Man manga. His very design and abilities make it so that Denji’s journey for his meager goals was always going to be a bloody affair but we don’t think we’ve ever seen a manga chapter quite like this one. As Shonen fans eagerly await for the anime’s return on the small screen, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is letting things rip as the Aging Devil and the Japanese government continue to work on their strange plan. Even with Denji and Asa out of the picture at the moment, the action is only heating up.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest Chainsaw Man chapter, Chapter 186, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The Japanese government wants the Chainsaw Devil to chow down on the Aging Devil and the primordial fear is more than willing to oblige. Originally striking a bargain to sacrifice scores of children so that the Aging Devil was on board, the villain is using the bodies of those government agents around him in an effort to take down the bloody anime protagonist. Even with his wild healing factor, Pochita is having some trouble in keeping himself together in the face of the Aging Devil’s gruesome projectiles.

The Aging Devil Unleashed

With the Chainsaw Devil quickly approaching to destroy the Aging Devil, the Primordial Fear asks the government agents around him to sacrifice themselves in an effort to quell Pochita’s rage, “He’ll arrive in less than a minute. As things stand, even if he kills me, he probably won’t eat me. Public Safety Agents. This is a contract. Give me charge of your bodies, and I’ll save you from death at Chainsaw Man’s hands.” Of course, this contract doesn’t mean that the agents are safe from the Aging Devil.

As the chapter progresses, the Aging Devil begins to steal random body parts from the agents. Finger nails, livers, and even eyeballs are on the table as they are all take from the humans and hurled at Pochita. These actions are done in some of the most gruesome ways possible while the damage done to the Chainsaw Devil is also nothing to sneeze at. In a shocking twist, the Chainsaw Devil rips Pochita from his chest and hurls the adorable canine straight at the Aging Devil

I'm not even joking when I say this is the top 3 chapters of chainsaw man of all time my GOD this is metal #csm186 #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/BORte8eMYM — Mitaka Madness (@WARDEVILHQ) December 10, 2024

What Are Denji And Asa Up To?

Unfortunately, both Asa and Denji are far from this battle, attempting to make their way out of the Aging Devil’s rather unique prison. Encountering others that have been placed into this strange limbo, the Chainsaw Devil and the War Devil don’t have years to wait to find their way back to the battle. Thus, Denji is attempting to escape using a method that only he could come up with.

When it comes to the Chainsaw Man franchise, the next stop for the anime adaptation is a theatrical release in Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. While a release date has yet to be revealed, many anime fans are crossing their fingers that it will land next year. A second season has yet to be confirmed though there are more than a few arcs to adapt to the small screen.

Want to see if Chainsaw Man can outdo itself from this latest bloody chapter? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Chainsaw Devil and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anme.