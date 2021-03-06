Chainsaw Man His Major Sales Milestone

✖

Chainsaw Man is easily one of the biggest manga series that has yet to be translated into an anime series, but that hasn't stopped the adventures of Denji, the Chainsaw Devil, from hitting some serious new milestones when it came to the sales of each of its manga chapters. Though Studio MAPPA has confirmed that it is currently working on an anime adaptation, it's clear that the story of this world of devils has been able to garner a lot of attention thanks in part to its dynamic art style and story that is unlike anything else on the market today.

If you're unfamiliar with Chainsaw Man's story, it revolves around the idiosyncratic character known as Denji, a young man who finds himself employed by the mob to simply scrape by and afford himself, and his dog Pochita, three meals a day while putting a roof over their heads. When it's revealed that his dog is the Chainsaw Devil, the two fuse during one of the earliest stories to save Denji's life, creating the titular Chainsaw Man. Needless to say, Denji's life simply becomes crazier as he finds himself employed by a shady government agency that brings together humans and devils in a bid to destroy the biggest devil of them all in the Gun Devil.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Denji himself is unlike any other Shonen character currently in the market, with the former hitman bouncing through bloody adventures while not only seeking the simple things in life but attempting to get a kiss from the opposite sex as he cuts his way through a series of devils. The characters of Chainsaw Man are infectious in terms of their personalities and we know more than a few fans are hyped for the arrival of the series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Chainsaw Man's milestone sales saw the volumes of the series sell around 9.3 million copies, with the manga having recently ended the "first chapter", with a sequel series currently in the works.

A release date for the anime by Studio MAPPA is yet to be revealed, but based on their resume with the likes of The God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen, and the final season of Attack On Titan, fans are put at ease when it comes to the upcoming anime adaptation.

Have you been following along with the adventures of Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and company.