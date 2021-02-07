Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Gives Newest Opening Slick Chainsaw Man Makeover

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen fan gave the newest opening theme sequence a slick Chainsaw Man makeover. Jujutsu Kaisen's first season debuted as one of the standouts of Fall 2020, but the new year has been received especially well. With the start of the new year came a brand new arc, and this also means Jujutsu Kaisen's anime got a brand new opening and ending theme sequence teasing the characters and fights for the coming episodes. But while this is a great showcase for Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, it turns out this sequence also could be great for Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man.

Artist MADYOU (who also crafted a great Chainsaw Man version of Jujutsu Kaisen's first opening theme sequence) has given Jujutsu Kaisen's second opening sequence a major Chainsaw Man makeover. Taking the base of the new sequence featuring Who-ya Extended's "Vivid Vice," this animation imagines quite the awesome looking Chainsaw Man anime adaptation. Check it out below:

While fans have been crafting their takes on what a Chainsaw Man anime could look like, thankfully it won't be too long before we see what an official adaptation of the series could bring to the table. While Fujimoto ended Chainsaw Man's run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, it also confirmed that the manga would be getting an anime adaptation from the same studio as Jujutsu Kaisen, Studio MAPPA.

And while the series did come to an end in Shonen Jump, it was also announced that Fujimoto will be bringing Chainsaw Man back for a second part in the digital Jump+ library. Although it has yet to confirm a release date for this new part or anime adaptation, fans were delighted to see the series continue with both of these avenues following a strong run last year.

But what do you think? Are you excited for Chainsaw Man's upcoming official anime debut? Which characters are you most looking forward to seeing in action? Which devils do you want to see in anime form the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!