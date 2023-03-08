Chainsaw Man Outs Its Deadly Doomsday Prophecy

This week, the Chainsaw Man manga dropped a new update for fans, and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto went all out as always. The series checked on Yoshida once more as he chatted with an unexpected devil, and before long, we learned more about the deadly threat Asa ran into. At long last, it seems like a major threat is ready to worm its way to the center of Chainsaw Man, and the manga made that very clear with help from a doomsday prophecy.

In Chainsaw Man chapter 122, fans were introduced to the terrifying prophecy courtesy of Yoshida. While dining with the Famine Devil, the hunter casually mentioned a name real-world historians know well, and that is Nostradamus. It turns out the man's many prophecies are canon to Chainsaw Man, and his doomsday theory for 1999 is poised to happen in the manga.

After all, Yoshida relays the following to Famine about the whole ordeal. "In the seventh month of 1999, a great king of terror will descend. It's getting attention for predicting the end of humanity. Society sees the buzz as nothing more than sensationalized TV and excitable students, but public safety believes otherwise," he shared. Yoshida goes on to say the Future Devil corroborated this theory during an experiment on prisoners, so this doomsday theory has Chainsaw Man manga readers geeking out.

After all, the Nostradamus theory is easy to find online. The full prophecy was during the mid-1500s, so for those curious, you can read the whole blurb below:

"The year one thousand nine ninety-nine seven month

From the sky shall come a great King of terror,

[Shall be] revived the great King of Angoulmois.

Before and after, Mars [shall] reign as chance will have it."

As you can imagine, Chainsaw Man fans are coming up with their own theories about Nostradamus' words, and none of them bode well for Denji. From the return of nuclear war to a reunion of the four horsemen, the Chainsaw Man manga has set up a gnarly future for our heroes. And if the Future Devil was spot on with its predictions, Denji and the whole of Japan will be in for a rude awakening come July 1999.

What do you make of this foreboding prophecy's connection to Jujutsu Kaisen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.