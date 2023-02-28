Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Blood Fiend Power

It's not surprising that Chainsaw Man was considered one of the biggest new anime adaptations of 2022, considering the love that Shonen fans have for the manga source material. With the series created by mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto and recently entering its second phase in its printed story, cosplayers are continuing to bring some of these devils to life. Of all the characters on Denji's journey, none are quite like the Blood Fiend known as Power, not just thanks to her power to manipulate blood, but also thanks to her unique personality.

When last we saw Power, she joined Aki and a number of new devil hunters, such as the Violence Devil, Spider Devil, and Angel Devil to fight against the Katana Man, creating a force that was able to take down the major villain of season one. With the Blood Devil continuing to live alongside Denji and Aki in a cramped apartment, Chainsaw Man has yet to confirm whether its anime adaptation will return for a second season at this point. While most anime fans agree that it is only a matter of time before Studio MAPPA confirms that they'll return to the animated story of Denji and company, the second season most likely isn't arriving this year based on MAPPA's current workload.

Chainsaw Man's Power

Instagram Cosplayer Snicker Doodle Chan shared this new take on the Blood Devil, with Power being quite unlike any other character that makes up Chainsaw Man's roster not just thanks to her wild personality, but also her powers that allow her to transform blood into weaponry:

Without going into spoiler territory, the second storyline of Chainsaw Man playing out in the manga is far different from what we've seen before, mostly thanks to the fact that a new protagonist has taken the reins of the series from Denji. Asa Mitaka, the current War Devil, is aiming to take down the Chainsaw Devil, while also finding herself in a hilarious scenario wherein she is dating Denji at the same time. Of course, Asa runs into a problem thanks to Denji's new protege.

