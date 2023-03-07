Chainsaw Man Teases the Debut of Its Worst Devil Yet

A new week is here, and after a short break, the Chainsaw Man manga is back at it again. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto revived the hit manga with a new Chainsaw Man chapter today that has the entire fandom buzzing. After all, a simple conversation set up the manga's next big devil, and it has put primal fears center stage yet again.

Yes, that is right. Chainsaw Man chapter 122 has put all our attention on devils once more. We have Yoshida and the Famine Devil to thank as the two met one on one this week. It was there Yoshida questioned the Horseman about a certain prophecy, and instead of being upfront about their plan, the Famine Devil confirmed a Primal Fear is about to shed blood across the city.

The new devil at the motel in chainsaw man shouldnt be the death devil i dont think. Death is a horseman, not a primal. pic.twitter.com/qhRfkL5RgW — NicPrivate (@NicPrivate2) March 7, 2023

We got out first look at the unnamed Primal Devil this week, and as you can see above, the Chainsaw Man manga went hard with its design. The unsettling creature is terrifying to look at, and it even struck fear within Yoru. Not even the War Devil wanted to mess with this Primal Fear, so there is no telling what this character is capable of.

Now, this Chainsaw Man chapter did give us a little peek at their influence. The Primal Devil, much like the Darkness Devil, is insanely strong and deadly. Their ability forced scores of civilians to commit suicide, so that is already concerning enough. There are few if any devils save for Chainsaw Man that could stand up to this Primal Fear. And now that Yoru has sidestepped the threat, it is just a matter of time before the Chainsaw Manga brings Denji face to face with this monster.

The question fans now have is whether Chainsaw Man has more than one of these Primal Devils in hiding. We have run into the Darkness Devil previously, and now this unnamed creature is stalking the streets. For some time, fans have speculated the full gambit of Primal Devils all come from psychology, and that would mean there are five total threats hiding from Devil Hunters. Extinction, mutilation, loss of autonomy, separation, and ego-death are all on the radar for the time being. So if this deadly new devil lines up with any of those fears, then Chainsaw Man fans may be on to something with their theory.

What do you think about this terrifying cliffhanger? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.