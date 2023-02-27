Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gets Cool With Aki

Chainsaw Man fans are currently holding out hope that the anime will come back for a second season someday, and one awesome cosplay is definitely a good case for it with one cool take on Aki Hayakawa! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series really took over the world last year with its debut season as fans not only couldn't stop talking about it before its premiere, but couldn't stop talking about each new episode as they hit. Part of why it was such a hit was because of all of the characters at the center of it all.

The first season ended up being one of the most dominant releases last year, but fans are still trying to break down whether or not the series has truly been as successful the further we get away from the hype. But helping to end that argument is the strength of the central characters like Aki, who served as a major pillar to help ground Denji and Power's wild tendencies. It was such a cool character to be introduced to, and now artist lingliinglau has tapped into that coolness perfectly with Aki cosplay on TikTok! Check it out:

What to Know for Chainsaw Man Season 2

There has yet to be any word on whether or not Chainsaw Man will actually return for a second season of the anime, but it's highly likely considering the response to the adaptation so far. Studio MAPPA has a ton on their plate this year, however, so if one does get made (and they take it upon themselves again), it might not release until some time in 2024. But thankfully that gives you plenty of time to catch up with everything that happened in the first season of Chainsaw Man as it's now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease it as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

Are you hoping to see Aki and the others return to Chainsaw Man for Season 2? What would you want to see from new episodes? Let us know your thoughts on everything anime in the comments!