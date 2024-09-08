Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Reveals Yoru's Surprising Children

Chainsaw Man is one of those series that thrives under pressure. For years now, artist Tatsuki Fujimoto has kept fans on edge with the manga's twists, and the manga has doubled down on these thrills in part two. These days, Chainsaw Man is busy with Denji's rampage as he has brought out Pochita's true dark form once more. Yoru is taking the form's return as an act of war, and in a desperate moment, the War Devil calls upon her children to aid her in battle.

The dramatic moments comes from Chainsaw Man part two as Yoru stares down Denji. The boy has devoured a few major enemies like the Ear Devil and Mouth Devil, ridding reality of those features. Yoru is determined to scrape some old frineds from Denji as Pochita ate them ages ago. So even with her arms cut off, Yoru finds a way to signal for her most trusted children: the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil.

Who Are Yoru's Children in Chainsaw Man?

Between the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil, well – fans are gong to be very familiar with one of these characters. In the first half of Chainsaw Man, the Gun Devil was a major threat. The creature had their own arc, let's be honest. After the United States unleashed its portion of the Gun Devil, thousands of lives were blinked out in mere moments. As the Gun Devil made its way to Japan, Denji's team encountered the monster at great cost. Ultimately, the Gun Devil from part one was dealt with, but now the Gun Devil from Russia has come to assist Yoru.

And as for the Tank Devil, its name is self-explanatory. This devil is born from the fear of tanks, and such machinery is worth fearing. From local uprisings to full-blown revolutions, tanks have been a part of war in our world for decades. The weapons have only become more terrifying as technology has increased, and Yoru is able to summon the Tank Devil to her side while facing off with Pochita's true form.

Why the War Devil's Children Change the Game

Yoru makes it clear before summoning the two devils to her side that she views them as her children. Guns and tanks are synonymous with war, and as Yoru is the War Devil, these other devils are her kids. There is no denying that guns are a weapon of war, and because of that ownership, Yoru is able to turn the Gun Devil itself into a weapon. She does this for both devils once they reach her side, giving Yoru the chance to turn the Gun Devil and Tank Devil into gauntlets that replace her arms.

These two devils by themselves are incredibly strong, and now their base power has been buffed as they've joined with Yoru. The War Devil may have been clowned by Pochita in their first round, but Yoru is not considered one of the four horsemen for giggles. She embodies the fear of war, and as Yoru has made clear, she is determined to free her friends which Pochita ate long ago. Nuclear weapons are on the top of her list. And given the power boost Yoru's children just gave her, there is a good chance Pochita will be vomiting up more devils in the near future.

What do you make of this Chainsaw Man update? Are you surprised by Yoru's powerful children? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.