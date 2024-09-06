Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Reveals Yoru's New Form

Chainsaw Man is out of control and this spells trouble not only for Denji's enemies but his allies as well. Now that Pochita has once again unleashed his ultimate form, the Chainsaw Devil is eliminating devils that are having a wild effect on the world at large. While the likes of Katana Man and even Famine are unable to stop Denji's current path of decimation, Asa Mitaka might have an ace up her sleeve that is able to take down the anime protagonist. Unfortunately, said trump card is one that might be just as big of a threat to the world as Pochita.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 176, be forewarned that we'll be exploring some serious spoiler territory. In fighting against Denji, Asa lost both of her arms in the encounter. While devils are normally able to bounce back from heavy damage, the War Devil realized that she would need to go the extra mile in smacking some sense into her "frenemy". In a previous chat between Asa and the War Devil, hilariously sharing the same bathtub, Yoru revealed the lengths they were willing to take to defeat Denji, "I want to beat Chainsaw Man! I want to beat him and prove that I'm the more fearsome devil! I'd give anything for that! For that, would I even turn my own children into weapons? Well, I guess I would."

A New War Devil Emerges

To create new arms for herself, Yoru has called upon the power of both the Tank Devil and the Gun Devil. Now harboring the Gun Devil as her right arm, Right Gun Gauntlet, and the Tank Devil as her left arm, Left Tank Gauntlet. Using this power right off the bat, Asa blows off Denji's arms and demonstrates that she might just be a match for the nigh-invincible devil.

Yoru knocked the mouth devil right out of Chainsaw Man's stomach with ONE blow. That and her being the mother of this monstrosity and turning it into gauntlet is fire!



Got to put some respect on her name now pic.twitter.com/q7t4dEQQf9 — Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) September 3, 2024

Denji's unthinking carnage was started thanks to the apparent death of Nayuta, the young girl who was born following the death of Makima. Born as the new Control Devil, her death was more than enough to make the Chainsaw Devil lose his mind and it's unknown whether she can bounce back from such a grievous injury.

Want to see what Asa does with her newfound power and whether it's enough to take down Denji? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the series.