Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Brings the Gun Devil Back to the Field

Chainsaw Man is so, so back. The manga has been a top title for years now, and its second half has kept fans on edge since Tatsuki Fujimoto took it live. These days, the series feels tenser than ever as Denji has embraced Pochita's true form in the wake of a shocking death. Yoru has taken his berserk form as an opening to kill him, and to do so, the War Devil just brought a nasty foe back to the battlefield.

The Gun Devil is back, and honestly? It feels good to see the villain back in action. As Chainsaw Man fans will recall, the first half of the manga focuses heavily on the Gun Devil. The monster was a main antagonist for Denji's crew, and ultimately, the Gun Devil became a tipping point for the protagonist. By the end of part one, Denji had seemingly defeated the Gun Devil, but that wasn't the case.

After all, the Gun Devil was split into piece, and its parts were scattered across the globe. Yoru, being the War Devil, reveals that she is able to command her children which are the weapons of war. In the most recent chapter of Chainsaw Man, Yoru turns the Tank Devil into an arm to replace one that was blown off. And of course, she does the same for part of the Gun Devil that was in lockdown halfway across the globe.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With the Gun Devil and Tank Devil at hand quite literally, Yoru is now impossibly strong. We know that the Gun Devil racked up an intense body count during the manga's first half, and that was using a lesser percentage of the monster. When we first saw the Gun Devil, he was about 20% complete, and he caused absolute mayhem. Now, Yoru has combined with a version of the Gun Devil that is 28% complete, so you can imagine the devastation the War Devil is about to bring forth.

How to Catch Up on Chainsaw Man

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, the series is easy to find. Fujimoto's manga can be read on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. As for the anime, Chainsaw Man season one is streaming on Crunchyroll, and a movie adapting the Reze arc is in the works at MAPPA Studios. So for more info on the series, you can read the synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

