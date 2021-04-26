Chainsaw Man Sparks Interest With Upcoming Update

✖

Chainsaw Man is sparking major interest with fans with an upcoming update! Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man was one of the more unique manga stories to run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it surprisingly came to an end last year. This took fans by surprise not only because the end of the series seemed to come out of nowhere, but the ending surprised even further when it was announced that the manga was not exactly ending at all. Instead, it was announced that the manga was continuing with a brand new arc in a whole new magazine.

It was confirmed that Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man would be continuing with a second part, but there have been no real updates since it was first announced. Now a potential new update coming in a future edition of Jump+ (where the second part of the series will be running) has fans excited about what it could possibly be. It's unknown if this will be an update for Part 2 of the series, but it certainly has fans excited.

According to Shonen Jump+ App, it would seem that Chainsaw Man has a scheduled update for April 29th. It could be related to the 2nd Popularity Poll results. There's no certainty about it, so please take it with a grain of salt and wait for full confirmation. pic.twitter.com/6D2nuwDZiH — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) April 25, 2021

While we don't know when Chainsaw Man Part 2 will begin, series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has teased some of what we can expect from the new entry. Following up from the cliffhanger at the end of the series, this new part will be following Denji as he starts a new life balancing school and his duty as the Chainsaw Man. But there's some big new additions to the second part.

As highlighted by a mysterious teaser visual for Part 2 of the series, Denji will also have to be wary of the new Control Devil that popped up following Makima's defeat. This new part will feature all sorts of new challenges and characters coming Denji's way, but it won't be the only new release coming for the series either. Chainsaw Man will also be making its anime debut soon, and fans will be getting the first trailer for this new adaptation in just a couple of months!

But what do you think? Are you excited for Chainsaw Man's next big part? What are you hoping to see from this next big entry in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!