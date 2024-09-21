Is Chainsaw Man Part 2 Living Up to Expectations? Absolutely Yes.

Chainsaw Man's anime is in working on the first film of the franchise, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, but the manga has continuously been releasing weekly installments regularly. Following the fight against the Control Devil and the death of many of Denji's allies, the second part of the bloody manga series has taken a very different approach. Surprisingly, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto decided to give the Chainsaw Devil company as Asa Mikata, the War Devil, has been the second protagonist leading the charge. Based on where the story has gone so far, Chainsaw Man Part 2 is most assuredly worth your time and arguably, even exceeds its predecessor.

To start, the decision to focus on Yoru and the pact it made with Asa was a strong choice. It established a mystery regarding Denji's whereabouts to start while also establishing the new character who would play a significant role. The new status quo also gave readers a more in-depth look at the world besieged by devils, revealing shocking facts and brutal battles that helped push the idea that humanity is hanging on by a thread in the face of constant supernatural assault. Of course, as Chainsaw Man readers know, Denji was operating in the background in a very different role.

Denji's New Role Is Complicated And Intriguing

The Chainsaw Man becoming Japan's premiere superhero was a wild new status quo for Denji, with the young anime hero finding himself unable to capitalize on his alter-ego's popularity. On top of this new profession, the protagonist was juggling taking on the role of an adoptive father to Nayuta, the new Control Devil who took over Makima's place. It made for one wild series of events that followed the Chainsaw Devil until a grenade was thrown into his happy home.

Of course, Asa and Denji didn't begin as fast friends and they certainly aren't in recent chapters. While they might share starring duties in the manga, the War Devil wants revenge on the Chainsaw Devil for a past defeat and the reduction of war the world over. As readers would go on to see, the love/hate relationship between these two stars is extremely complicated, hilarious, and perhaps most importantly, compelling.

Chainsaw Man's Strong Villains

On the topic of villains, I think that Chainsaw Man Part 2 does surpass its predecessor. While Makima, Katana Man, and the Bomb Devil were strong antagonists, Part 2 has introduced some classic anime antagonists that will stand the test of time. One of the biggest collectives that were featured in this second part were the Primordial Fears, ancient, powerful devils that are as strong as they are creepy. The Falling Devil, for example, has both a power and design that readers could recognize as both creepy and noteworthy, with the chef motif sure to look amazing once animated.

Famine's status as both a villain and something of an ally has worked wonders so far and this is without even touching upon the Chainsaw Man Church. Ironically, the church is a collection that truly worships what Denji has done and his status but is more than willing to strike against the Chainsaw Devil should the need arise. On top of the religious movement, even the Japanese government has been making sinister, often cringe-inducing moves to make sure that the future they desire is put into place. There are scant few heroes in this Chainsaw Man tapestry and Part 2 benefits from this fact.

Part 2's Battles Are Unbelievable

Tatsuki Fujimoto has been holding nothing back in terms of just how unbelievable the fights in Chainsaw Man Part 2 can be. In the latest fight, for example, Denji has let Pochita take the wheel and has been killing devils left and right. This fact has made it so that devils like the Ear Devil and Mouth Devil have been taken off the board, meaning that ears and mouths from all of humanity have done the same. While the War Devil is able to help reverse this, Denji is still on a wild rampage.

To counteract the Chainsaw Devil's uncontrollable spiral, Asa has employed both the Gun Devil and Tank Devil as her new arms, showing how Fujimoto is going to wild lengths to up the ante. Chainsaw Man has always been known for its high-octane action but the mangaka appears to be putting their foot on the gas in terms of every story beat.

Want to stay up to date on Chainsaw Man's world, both in the manga and the anime? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Denji and his fellow devil hunters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.