Chainsaw Man Introduces Power And Anime Fans Are in Love
Chainsaw Man has hit the ground floor running, with the anime adaptation in the running for the biggest new anime of 2022. While it might have some serious competition in the Forger Family's series, Spy x Family, Denji and company have struck a chord with anime viewers around the world. With the arrival of the second episode, not only has Denji become a professional devil hunter working for the government, but he has received a new ally via Power, the Blood Devil, and fans can't get enough.
Power has remained a beloved character in Chainsaw Man long before the anime adaptation arrived, with her tragic backstory set to be laid out in future episodes of this first season. As the Blood Devil, Power showed how she was able to manipulate blood around her to transform into weapons, which she used in glorious fashion to defeat the Sea Cucumber Devil to bring episode two to a close. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the Blood Devil has a hatred for both humans and devils alike, but an affinity for felines, which will play a big role in learning more about Denji's new partner.
Puh-Puh-POWER!
The first season has ten episodes remaining before it draws to a close, so expect lots more scenes featuring Power before the season finale. While a second season hasn't been confirmed, based on the popularity of the first installments, it's a foregone conclusion that MAPPA will be adapting the remainder of the series at some point.
Who has been your favorite character to date in Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.
Lighting Up The World
prevnext
the fact that power and aki literally light up denji’s world #chainsawman #チェンソーマン pic.twitter.com/ZOZDDU5jwW— simrah !! (@ackerwrld) October 18, 2022
Spot On
prevnext
For the anime onlys: Power’s personality is based on Walter Sobchak from "The Big Lebowski" and Eric Cartman from "South Park". #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/bdVykwnHg6— Kumi (@D_Kumii) October 18, 2022
Much Love
prevnext
Power from the Chainsaw Man anime 💗 pic.twitter.com/7Huoh8ZbBa— CHAINSAW MAN (Perfect Shots) (@ChainsawManDog) October 19, 2022
Only Power
prevnext
MIND EMPTY JUST POWER#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/xu1h6zLl4j— ً (@vantaeprod) October 18, 2022
Anime Fans Agree:
prevnext
We need more POWER!!
Anime: Chainsaw Man pic.twitter.com/7W4FDDFNXY— Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) October 19, 2022
Feels Good
prevnext
It feels so good seeing Power in the anime now pic.twitter.com/A9sSMCxSyw— CHAINSAW MAN NATION (@chainsawmannews) October 19, 2022
Amazing Entry
prevnext
POWER's entry into the scene is INCREDIBLE!!!
THANK YOU MAPPA #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/qY1V3tk1W1— Jiyu ㊙️ (@JiyuPv) October 18, 2022
No Thoughts
prev
No Thoughts just Power😍🔥#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/EbUIQcV3uo— JON (@DemonSlayerJon) October 18, 2022