Chainsaw Man Introduces Power And Anime Fans Are in Love

Chainsaw Man has hit the ground floor running, with the anime adaptation in the running for the biggest new anime of 2022. While it might have some serious competition in the Forger Family's series, Spy x Family, Denji and company have struck a chord with anime viewers around the world. With the arrival of the second episode, not only has Denji become a professional devil hunter working for the government, but he has received a new ally via Power, the Blood Devil, and fans can't get enough.

Power has remained a beloved character in Chainsaw Man long before the anime adaptation arrived, with her tragic backstory set to be laid out in future episodes of this first season. As the Blood Devil, Power showed how she was able to manipulate blood around her to transform into weapons, which she used in glorious fashion to defeat the Sea Cucumber Devil to bring episode two to a close. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the Blood Devil has a hatred for both humans and devils alike, but an affinity for felines, which will play a big role in learning more about Denji's new partner.

Puh-Puh-POWER!

The first season has ten episodes remaining before it draws to a close, so expect lots more scenes featuring Power before the season finale. While a second season hasn't been confirmed, based on the popularity of the first installments, it's a foregone conclusion that MAPPA will be adapting the remainder of the series at some point.

Who has been your favorite character to date in Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.